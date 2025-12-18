Good governance in action: Massive waste clearance makes way for Rashtriya Prerna Sthal in Lucknow

Lucknow, Dec 18 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Lucknow on December 25, during which he will inaugurate the Rashtriya Prerna Sthal, a national inspirational site dedicated to great national leaders Syama Prasad Mukherjee, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

In this connection, Uttar Pradesh Minister for Urban Development A.K. Sharma and Lucknow Mayor Sushma Kharakwal inspected the site on Thursday.

Speaking to IANS, A.K. Sharma said, “The park has been developed over an area of around 80–85 acres and will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 25. Until about three years ago, more than one-third of this land was covered by a massive garbage dump, which caused serious problems for people passing through the area. Since such a beautiful national park is being developed in the memory of Atal ji, Deendayal Upadhyaya, and Syama Prasad Mukherjee, there should not be even a trace of filth here. Keeping this in mind, I carried out this inspection.”

He added, “We have removed around 6.5 lakh metric tonnes of waste. I congratulate the entire Municipal Corporation team for their excellent work. They disposed of nearly 6.5 lakh metric tonnes of garbage and reclaimed about 32 acres of land. Earlier, people had to cover their noses while passing through this area. Due to filth and foul smell, no one wanted to come here. Now, an inspirational park has been completed across nearly 80–85 acres.”

Sharma further said, “December 25 marks the birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji, which we observe as Sushasan Divas. Clearing a mountain of 6.5 lakh metric tonnes of waste from 32 acres of land and transforming it into such a beautiful park is itself a symbol of good governance. This Prerna Park will emerge as a special heritage not only for the country but for the world. If the garbage dump had not been removed, this land would have remained unusable, and it would not even have been possible for people to stand here.”

Lucknow Mayor Sushma Kharakwal said, “On the birth anniversary of our former Prime Minister Atal ji, who was also a former MP from Lucknow and our guiding figure, we are organising a grand event. This site once had nearly 6.5 lakh metric tonnes of garbage, which we worked to remove. Today, no one can even imagine that there was once such a huge garbage dump here.”

