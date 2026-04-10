‘Good for nothing’ Gulshan Devaiah shares BTS of ‘Kantara: Chapter-1’ with his ‘fellas’

Mumbai, April 10 (IANS) Actor Gulshan Devaiah shared a behind-the-scenes moment from the blockbuster “Kantara: Chapter 1” with his on-set friends and hilariously tagged them as “good for nothing fellas”.

Gulshan took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of himself along with his friends taking a dip in the water dressed as their characters. The group is seen posing for the camera as they stand in water.

For the caption, he simply wrote: “Good ‘for nothing’ Fella #BTS from a cut scene #kantarachapter1.”

Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 is an epic mythological action drama film directed by Rishab Shetty, who also stars in a four pivotal roles as Berme, Mayakara, Annappa and Kaadubettu Shiva.

The film also stars Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah. A prequel to the 2022 film Kantara, the story delves deeper into the origins of the tradition and ancestral conflict introduced in the first film.

Set in pre-colonial coastal Karnataka, the prequel blends regional folklore and divinity into a narrative that explores man's relationship with nature. It went on to become a huge commercial success at the box office and is currently the second-highest-grossing Kannada film of all time, the second-highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 and also ranks among the highest-grossing Indian films of all time.

Talking about Gulshan, he is known for his roles in Shaitan, Hate Story and Hunterrr.

He has starred in web series such as Afsos, Duranga, Dahaad,Guns & Gulaabs and Bad Cops.

He made his debut with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s film “That Girl in Yellow Boots, starring Kalki Koechlin and Naseeruddin Shah in 2010. He was next seen in Dum Maaro Dum, starring Abhishek Bachchan, Bipasha Basu, Rana Daggubati and Prateik Babbar. However, it was his performance in Shaitan that shot him to fame.

The actor was recently seen in the OTT show Perfect Family produced by actor Pankaj Tripathi. It also stars Neha Dhupia, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Girija Oak.

The eight-episode show blends humor and drama while exploring family dynamics, emotional well-being, and the use of therapy to navigate conflicts.

--IANS

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