Golf: Shubhankar, Yuvraj yet to tee off at rain-hit British Masters

Sutton Coldfield (England), Aug 28 (IANS) Indian golfers Shubhankar Sharma and Yuvraj Sandhu were forced to wait for their opening rounds as persistent rain and storms severely disrupted the first day of the Husqvarna British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo at The Belfry near Sutton Coldfield in the United Kingdom.

With play repeatedly suspended, neither Sharma nor Sandhu was able to tee off by the time darkness brought an early end to the weather-hit opening day. Several players in the field had also yet to begin their rounds.

Northern Ireland's Tom McKibbin emerged as the early leader, reaching five-under through 13 holes before another storm forced the suspension of play.

McKibbin was among the first players out and initially made a quiet start, standing level par through his opening two holes when the second weather delay struck.

Once play resumed, the 23-year-old made his move with birdies at the par-five 15th and 17th before holing a lengthy putt for another gain at the 18th.

He then produced a superb approach on the first hole to set up another birdie and completed his strong stretch by picking up a shot at the par-five third.

Englishman Joe Dean and Spain's Nacho Elvira were one shot behind at four-under, although neither had completed 18 holes. Dean was through 13 holes, while Elvira had played 12.

South Africa's Dylan Frittelli, Italy's Francesco Laporta, Finland's Oliver Lindell, France's Antoine Rozner, Germany's Marcel Schneider and American Johannes Veerman were another shot back at three-under.

The opening day was badly affected from the outset. The first suspension came just two minutes after the opening tee shots, followed by only 94 minutes of play before flooded bunkers caused another stoppage lasting four hours and 10 minutes.

--IANS

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