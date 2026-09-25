CCP ensuring Ogyen Trinley Dorje aligns with party's objectives, does not back Tibetan independence: Report

Lhasa, Sep 25 (IANS) The Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) United Front Work Department (UFWD) has been engaging with the 17th Karmapa, Ogyen Trinley Dorje, in a bid to consolidate control over Tibetan Buddhism and integrate it into the Chinese state. The CCP UFWD's outreach involves arranging meetings between the Karmapa and his parents and sharing advice regarding his future, a report has detailed.

The Karmapa is considered one of the highest-ranking figures in Tibetan Buddhism in terms of spiritual influence. Ogyen Trinley Dorje has been recognised by China and the Dalai Lama and holds influence over the Tibetan Buddhist community. By engaging with the Karmapa, the CCP wants to have an ally within Tibetan Buddhism, in a bid to bolster its control over the region and its religious institutions, Khedroob Thondup, nephew of the 14th Dalai Lama, wrote in 'The Tibet Express'.

The CCP's UFWD has been facilitating meetings between the Karmapa and his parents in Hong Kong, showcasing a gesture of goodwill and fostering a sense of gratitude and obligation towards the Chinese authorities. In addition, it allows Chinese authorities to influence the Karmapa through his family.

The UFWD has been advising Karmapa regarding his future, and the guidance likely includes advice on his public statements, travel plans, and meetings with other religious leaders. Through these engagements, the CCP wants to ensure that Ogyen Trinley Dorje aligns with the party's political objectives and does not back the Tibetan independence movement or other activities not considered right by China, the report added.

"China’s United Front Work Department’s outreach to the Karmapa is a strategic move to consolidate control over Tibetan Buddhism and integrate it into the Chinese state. By arranging family reunions and providing regular advice, the CCP aims to influence the Karmapa’s actions and ensure his alignment with their political objectives. This outreach is part of a broader strategy of cultural and religious assimilation, with significant implications for both Tibet and the international community," wrote Thondup.

In May, the International Campaign for Tibet (ICT) urged the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to release the 11th Panchen Lama immediately and restore his rights and freedoms under China’s laws and its international commitments.

According to the statement released by the International Campaign for Tibet (ICT), Chinese authorities kidnapped a six-year-old Tibetan boy, Gedhun Choekyi Nyima on May 17, 1995, just days after Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama recognised him as the reincarnated Panchen Lama, one of Tibetan Buddhism’s most important leaders. Although Tibetans in exile celebrated the Panchen Lama’s 37th birthday in April, however, neither he nor his parents have been seen in public since China kidnapped them in 1995.

"On May 17, we mark a tragic day in Tibetan history, when the Chinese government stole a venerated religious leader – a six-year-old boy – from us. The CCP continues to hold him and his family to this day." ICT President Tencho Gyatso. He also urged US President Donald Trump and other international leaders to tell Chinese President Xi Jinping and other Chinese officials to immediately release the Panchen Lama and end Beijing's interference in Tibetan cultural and religious practices.

"The CCP's refusal to share information regarding Panchen Lama's whereabouts is a part of China's ongoing campaign of repression and cultural assimilation in Tibet. The CCP’s kidnapping of the Panchen Lama was its first move to enforce its plan to interfere in the succession of Dalai Lama," the ICT said in the statement.

After abducting Gedhun Choekyi Nyima, Chinese authorities appointed another Tibetan boy, Gyaltsen Norbu, in his position, which has not been accepted by the Tibetans and international community.

--IANS

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