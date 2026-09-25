Asian Games: Gurindervir, Animesh bow out in 100m semis, Pooja finishes sixth in heptathlon

Nagoya, Sep 25 (IANS) India’s runners Gurindervir Singh and Animesh Kujur bowed out of the men’s 100m event at the ongoing Asian Games 2026 after failing to qualify for the final, while Pooja and Anamika Kozhinjaparambil finished sixth and eighth, respectively, in the women’s heptathlon here on Friday.

Gurindervir, who had advanced to the semifinals after finishing second in his heat with a timing of 10.38 seconds, clocked 10.32 seconds to finish fifth in Semifinal Heat 2.

Oman’s Ali Balushi won the heat, while China’s Zhenye Xie finished second to secure their places in the final. Gurindervir made a strong start but could not maintain his position against a faster field.

Animesh also failed to progress after finishing seventh in his semifinal heat with a timing of 10.38 seconds.

Earlier, Animesh had produced a strong finish in Heat 1 to secure third place in 10.36 seconds, while Gurindervir finished second in Heat 4 in 10.38 seconds. Both Indians automatically qualified for the semifinals by finishing inside the top three in their respective heats.

Thailand’s Puripol Boonson was the standout performer in the heats, clocking 9.95 seconds in Heat 1, just 0.03 seconds outside the Asian Games record.

In the women’s heptathlon final event, Pooja clocked 2:16.43 in the 800m event, while compatriot Anamika Kozhinjaparambil finished third in the event with a timing of 2:18.06.

However, the Indian duo could not secure an overall medal. Pooja finished sixth with 5,368 points, while Anamika ended eighth with 5,234 points.

Japan’s Yuri Tanaka won the heptathlon gold with 5,920 points, followed by compatriot Nanaka Kajiki with 5,673 points. Kazakhstan’s Alina Chistyakova claimed bronze with 5,568 points.

Uzbekistan’s Ugiloy Norboeva finished fourth with 5,412 points, while Chinese Taipei’s Cai-juan Chen was fifth with 5,378 points.

Indonesia’s Emilia Nova finished seventh with 5,279 points, followed by Anamika in eighth. Vietnam’s Thang Giang Hoang and Iran’s Fatemeh Mohitizadeh completed the standings with 4,360 and 3,486 points, respectively.

--IANS

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