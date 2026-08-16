1st Test: Rain threat looms over Sri Lanka vs India Day 3 in Galle

Galle, Aug 16, (IANS) Rain made its presence felt on Day 2 of the first Test match between India and Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium as a session and a half was washed out due to the downpour in Galle. While the rain played hide and seek with the two teams, India still ended the second day well on top of the hosts, having scored 460/9. Kuldeep Yadav (12*) and Prasidh Krishna (1*) went back unscathed, as all eyes will be on the visitors to see whether they decide to declare their innings or not.

The start of the day was delayed due to frequent showers. The lunch was taken early and the start of the play was only possible at 2:35 PM IST. Only 43 overs were bowled, and the visitors made 172 more runs to their overnight total of 288/2. The players and fans hope for some relaxation from the heavens on Day 3; however, the forecast points out to an entirely different prediction.

As per AccuWeather, there is an 83% chance of precipitation on Monday in Galle. As per hourly predictions, there is a 51% chance of rain at 10 AM, which stays at 47% at 11AM, 44% at 12 noon, 48% at 1 PM before going to 52% at 2 PM. The possibility of precipitation stands at 45% at 3 PM, 39% at 4 PM and 34% at 5 PM before marginally going up to 40% at 6 PM. This signals that Day 3 can be another start-stop for the two teams.

India are well ahead of the Lankan Lions in the ongoing Test and would want a result from it. Devdutt Padikkal converted his maiden Test century into a big one, making 167 from 230 balls. Padikkal’s innings was the backbone of India’s effort, as he combined patience with controlled aggression to dish out a masterclass on batting in the sub-continent. KL Rahul added 82 and Dhruv Jurel chipped in with a breezy 51, and he shared a 55-run stand with Manav Suthar.

For Sri Lanka, debutant off-spinner Keshara Nuwantha gave a much better account of himself by picking three scalps, while left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya returned with 4-109, as the second new ball brought them vital breakthroughs. But India ended the day well ahead.

--IANS

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