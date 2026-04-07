April 07, 2026 9:06 PM हिंदी

Golf: Dhruv Sheoran leads by one stroke on Day One of Andhra Open Championship 2026

Dhruv Sheoran leads by one stroke on Day One of Andhra Open Championship 2026

Visakhapatnam, April 7 (IANS) Dhruv Sheoran, a winner on the DP World PGTI, posted an opening round of four-under 67 to set the pace in round one of the INR 1 crore Andhra Open 2026 being played at the East Point Golf Club (EPGC) in Visakhapatnam.

The 31-year-old Dhruv soared to the top of the leaderboard with an eagle on the par-5 12th and a run of three consecutive birdies from the first through the third. On the 12th, Dhruv hit a massive 372-yard drive followed by a gap wedge that left him two feet short of the hole, and he converted the putt for eagle on the par-71 course.

The Bengaluru-based PGTI winners Chikkarangappa S. and Khalin Joshi were tied second, one shot back at three-under 68.

The Andhra Open 2026 is supported by Host Venue East Point Golf Club (EPGC) and Event Partner Andhra Pradesh Golf Association (APGA).

The par-5 seventh has been adjusted to a 477-yard par-4, bringing the course par down to 71.

Gurugram-based Dhruv currently stands 11th on the PGTI Order of Merit from six starts, with a best finish of tied 6th at the Indorama Ventures Open Golf Championship in Ahmedabad last month.

Talking about his round, Dhruv said, “The round was good. I kept giving myself chances and got momentum after the eagle on the 12th. I did drop a couple of shots late, but overall, I’m happy with how I played. The course sits in a valley, so the slopes and grain make the greens tricky to read, but I stayed patient and stuck to my process.”

Khalin Joshi, a former Asian Tour winner in 2018 who also finished eighth on the DP World PGTI Ranking in 2025, said, “I played really well today. The greens are tricky to read and not easy to hole putts, but I kept the ball in play and made some good birdies. I dropped a few shots with a couple of three-putts, but overall, I’m satisfied with the start and looking forward to the next three days.”

Angad Cheema, winner of the last event at EPGC in 2024, struck a 69 to be tied fourth.

Saptak Talwar, the DP World PGTI Order of Merit leader, stood tied 10th at one-under 70.

One of the highlights of the day was Nepalese golfer Subash Tamang’s hole-in-one on the 144-yard par-3 11th. Tamang also shot a 70 to end the day in tied 10th place.

--IANS

hs/bsk/

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