Golf: Aman Raj and Kartik Singh rekindle rivalry at IGPL Kolkata

Aman Raj and Kartik Singh rekindle rivalry at IGPL Invitational Kolkata of the Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) Tour at the Tollygunge Club in Kolkata. Photo credit: IGPL Tour

Kolkata, Oct 28 (IANS) Aman Raj and Kartik Singh will continue their rivalry in the fifth event of the Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) Tour, with the seasoned Patna golfer facing off against the young Delhi player at the IGPL Invitational Kolkata to be held at the Tollygunge Club in Kolkata.

Aman maintained his composure in the final moments to secure victory in Jaipur, with Kartik finishing a narrow second. As Aman aims to replicate Gaganjeet Bhullar’s achievement of consecutive wins, Kartik persists in his quest for his first professional title as he prepares for his fifth appearance on the IGPL Tour.

Kartik Singh prepares for his first day at the IGPL Invitational Kolkata, where he is grouped with seasoned players Harendra Singh and Saarthak Chibber in the initial round at the Tollygunge Club.

Last week’s winner, Aman Raj, is paired with Ridhima Dilawari and Kapil Kumar. Kartik has placed in the Top-10 in his four previous tournaments at Chandigarh, Jaypee Greens, Pune, and Jaipur, and is currently second in the IGPL Rankings behind leader Gaganjeet Bhullar, who won both of his matches in the first two events. Kartik has earned Rs. 43,71,557, just below Bhullar’s Rs. 45 lakh, as Bhullar is now focused on the International Series and Asian Tour.

Aman Raj, who, like Kartik, has been in the Top-10 all four times before this week, is currently third with Rs. 35,84,058. His last week’s victory, which marked his third career win in Jaipur, helped him climb the rankings.

Kapil Kumar, the soft-spoken star from Delhi, achieved his breakthrough as a professional when he won a play-off against Kartik at the Poona Golf Club. He is now fourth on the Merit list with Rs. 31,94,725. His close friend, Sachin Baisoya, holds fifth place with Rs. 26,85,932. Last week, Baisoya was third, behind Aman Raj and Kartik Singh.

Olympian Udayan Mane, in his first IGPL start, finished tied for sixth and will return this week at Tollygunge Club seeking better results. Other contenders aiming to make an impression include Aadil Bedi, Pukhraj Gills, Syed Saqib Ahmed, and Saarthak Chibber.

The women’s section will once again feature the legendary Simi Mehra teeing off in her hometown of Kolkata. The former LPGA player now frequently competes on the Seniors Tours across the international circuit. The segment will also include Sneha Singh, Amandeep Drall, Ridhima Dilawari, Durga Nittur, Jasmine Shekar, and Khushi Khanijau.

Durga Nittur leads among women with earnings of Rs. 6,15,900, while Jasmine Shekar, with Rs. 6,12,000, is the next best. In the first event, three players- Bhullar, Kapil, and Aman- have shared the top honours.

