Golden Temple gets third bomb threat; security stepped up

Amritsar, July 16 (IANS) The holiest of Sikh shrines, Harmandir Sahib, popularly known as Golden Temple here, received bomb threat for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, stepping up security and a search operation by deploying Border Security Force’s bomb squad and the state police.

An email to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) warned of blasts using RDX-filled pipes.

According to the email, explosives like RDX would be placed inside pipes to trigger blasts within the Golden Temple complex.

After the message, security agencies were put on high alert and scanned the entire complex. For the past two days police has been deployed in strength for intensive checking and surveillance being carried out.

Hundreds of devotees arrive every day to offer prayers at the Golden Temple. SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami said Darbar Sahib “is a sacred place and has faced attacks in the past, yet always remained in high spirits”.

“Since July 14, repeated bomb threats and emails have been sent to the SGPC. It appears it is just to spread panic among the people who are coming to pay obeisance here.”

Dhami also warned of a possible conspiracy and demanded a probe into the bomb threat calls.

“The SGPC has heightened security by deploying its additional task force. I want to emphasize that everyone who comes here bows before the Guru Granth Sahib and no one is asked about their caste or background. Anyone can come here and offer respects.”

Saying there is no need for panic, Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said: “The cyber cell is helping us in this (bomb threat emails) and we will crack the case soon. Security has been beefed up at the Golden Temple and a bomb disposal squad has been deployed. Senior officers have been deputed to ensure full-proof security.”

Meanwhile, security around the Golden Temple and other religious sites has been stepped up following the threats. Police and intelligence agencies are on high alert.

