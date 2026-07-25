AU Small Finance Bank Q1 net profit falls 4 pc sequentially

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) AU Small Finance Bank on Saturday reported a 4.3 per cent sequential decline in its net profit for the first quarter (Q1) of FY27, according to the bank's filing.

However, on a year-on-year basis, the bank's net profit rose 37 per cent, supported by strong growth in net interest income (NII).

The bank's net profit stood at Rs 795.95 crore (Rs 79,595.29 lakh) in the April-June quarter, compared with Rs 831.87 crore (Rs 83,186.95 lakh) in the preceding January-March quarter.

On a year-on-year basis, net profit increased from Rs 581 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Net interest income (NII), the difference between interest earned and interest expended, rose 31.9 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,696 crore during the quarter from Rs 2,044 crore a year earlier.

Operating profit grew 9.4 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,435 crore in the reporting quarter, compared with Rs 1,312 crore in Q1 FY26.

The bank's provisions declined 30.4 per cent year-on-year to Rs 371 crore from Rs 533 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, reflecting lower credit costs.

On the asset quality front, gross non-performing assets (GNPA) stood at 2.10 per cent as of June 30, compared with 2.03 per cent at the end of the March quarter.

Net non-performing assets (NNPA) also edged up to 0.76 per cent from 0.74 per cent sequentially.

Shares of AU Small Finance Bank settled at Rs 1,002.25 on the NSE on Friday. The stock has touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,090.40 and a 52-week low of Rs 682.50.

The bank's shares have underperformed the broader market in recent weeks.

The stock has declined 2.68 per cent over the past week, 6.54 per cent in the last two weeks, 6.11 per cent over one month and 5.95 per cent over the past three months.

In comparison, BSE Sensex fell 1.95 per cent over the past two weeks and 1.21 per cent over one month, indicating the bank's shares underperformed the benchmark over these periods.

--IANS

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