Goa Police file unnatural death case in Nana Patekar’s death; family statements to be recorded

Panaji, Oct 9 (IANS) Goa Police have registered a medico-legal Unnatural Death (UD) case in connection with the death of Bollywood actor Nana Patekar.

The case has been registered under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and is being investigated by Police Sub-Inspector Nitin Naik.

According to reports, Nana Patekar was brought from his residence in Dona Paula to Manipal Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. As part of the investigation, the police will conduct a panchnama, examine the post-mortem report at Goa Medical College (GMC), and record statements from his family members and other relevant individuals to determine the cause of death.

The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death. If it is established that the death was natural, the case may be closed. However, if any foul play or suspicious circumstances emerge, further legal action will be taken.

Earlier, Dr Shekhar Salkar of Manipal Hospital told the media on Thursday morning, “We tried our best here, but he was brought dead, and then we had to file a police case.”

The doctor also said, “As far as we know, he was a heart patient and was taking medication.”

Nana Patekar died early Thursday morning after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. Doctors at Manipal Hospital performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) for around 45 minutes in an attempt to revive him, but he was declared dead at 5.20 a.m.

The post-mortem examination was conducted on Thursday morning, following which the actor’s body was handed over to his family for the last rites.

Nana Patekar was born on January 1, 1951. His real name was Vishwanath Patekar, and he belonged to a Marathi family. His father, Gajanan (Dinkar) Patekar, was a textile painter and businessman who died when the actor was 28 years old.

His mother, Nirmala Patekar (Sanjanabai Patekar), was a homemaker who remained with the veteran actor until her death on January 29, 2019, at the age of 99.

--IANS

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