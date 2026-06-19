'Go check what is in it': Pinarayi Vijayan as ED opens daughter's locker

Thiruvananthapuram, June 19 (IANS) Kerala's Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday responded sharply to media queries on the Enforcement Directorate (ED) opening and examining the bank locker of his daughter Veena Vijayan in connection with the CMRL–Exalogic financial transaction case, saying there was nothing to hide.

"Yes, they did come home also recently. So you can go with your camera and see what’s there in it. Please go and check," Vijayan told the media when asked about the ED inspection.

The ED team, accompanied by CRPF personnel, reached the HDFC Bank branch on M.G. Road in Thiruvananthapuram and examined the locker maintained by Veena.

The inspection lasted around three hours, following which the ED officials left the bank. Veena also left after the examination.

The locker inspection comes days after Veena appeared before the ED in Kochi and was questioned for more than eight hours as part of the investigation into alleged financial transactions between Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) and Veena’s company, Exalogic.

The ED is examining the financial trail involving payments made by the CMRL to Exalogic. Investigators are seeking clarity on the nature of services allegedly provided, the utilisation of funds received and related financial transactions.

During questioning, Veena is learnt to have maintained that she had provided software-related services and guidance to CMRL and that discussions were held directly with company representatives.

However, the ED is examining whether the payments were made for services that were not actually rendered, based on findings by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO).

The agency is also looking into the flow and utilisation of funds, including the amount received from CMRL by Veena and Exalogic, and transactions involving a loan provided by CMRL subsidiary EIClPL to Veena’s company.

Sources indicated that the ED was not fully satisfied with certain responses provided during the first round of questioning and may summon Veena again after examining additional documents related to the case.

The investigation is expected to gain further momentum after the ED receives supporting documents attached to the SFIO charge sheet.

The agency has already questioned several CMRL officials, including the firm's Joint Managing Director Sharan Kartha, Director Jaya Kartha and Shibi Kartha.

The CMRL–Exalogic case has become a major political issue in Kerala, with the Opposition alleging irregularities in the financial dealings, while Vijayan and his CPI-M have rejected the allegations.

--IANS

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