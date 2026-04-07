‘Glory’ teaser sets stage for high stakes thriller surrounding murder of India’s Olympics hope

Mumbai, April 7 (IANS) The teaser of the upcoming streaming series ‘Glory’ was unveiled on Tuesday. The teaser promises a story fuelled by revenge, ambition, a murder mystery, and a dysfunctional family.

It is set against the gritty, high-stakes world of boxing, the series dives into the brutal ecosystem, and opens with the mysterious death of Nihal Singh, India’s hope for an Olympic boxing medal. The series stars Divyenndu, Pulkit Samrat, Suvinder Vicky, Jannat Zubair, Ashutosh Rana, Sikandar Kher, Kunal Thakur, Sayani Gupta, Yashpal Sharma and Kashmira Pardeshi.

Talking about his character, Divyenndu shared, "With Glory, what drew me in was how raw this world is. Here, glory doesn’t come from pride; it comes from anger and something deeply personal. Dev isn’t in the ring, but everything around it shapes him. That’s what makes him so unpredictable. This has been one of my most nuanced characters. He is tough and impulsive, wears his heart on his sleeve, and loves and hates with the same intensity. There’s a lot of pain there, but also a kind of restraint… and somehow, he never loses his humour, which speaks to the character’s grounding in the region. Working with Karan Anshuman for the second time was special, he pushes you into uncomfortable spaces and never lets you take the easy route with a character”.

Dev and Ravi, both emotionally layered characters, are navigating through life-altering circumstances. Their journey is anything but easy because glory is demanding.

Pulkit Samrat said, "What pulled me into Glory was the truth of that world, it’s tough, it’s unforgiving, and that’s what makes it beautiful, because every win matters and every step is earned. Ravi doesn’t react, he absorbs, calm on the outside, the fire within, and that space between control and breaking is where real strength is built. Playing him reminded me that greatness is about showing up again and again, even when it hurts, because champions are made in everything they survive. Grateful for this journey, this is just a glimpse”.

Created by Karan Anshuman and Karmanya Ahuja, and produced by Mohit Shah and Anshuman under the Atomic Films banner, the series is written by Anshuman, Ahuja, and Vaibhav Vishal, and directed by Karan Anshuman and Kanishk Varma.

‘Glory’ is set to stream on May 1, 2026.

--IANS

aa/