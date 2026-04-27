Global confidence in Andhra increasing: Vice President CP Radhakrishnan

Visakhapatnam, April 27 (IANS) Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan on Monday took part in the Centenary Celebrations of Andhra University in Visakhapatnam and recalled the words of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that "Viksit Bharat can only be realised through Viksit States".

As cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar shared the stage, the Vice President highlighted the increasing global confidence in Andhra Pradesh, referring to the interest and investments by leading technology companies such as Google.

Mentioning that success takes time, the Vice-President said that even the “God of Cricket,” as Sachin Tendulkar is fondly called, had to wait to achieve his century of centuries. He emphasized that patience is essential to achieving success.

He noted that Visakhapatnam is emerging as a key growth hub, particularly in sectors such as data centres, IT, tourism, electronics, and digital infrastructure, with major projects including hyperscale data centres and IT investments.

He said it was a privilege to be part of the historic occasion marking a century of excellence of Andhra University, an institution that has not only witnessed history but has also helped shape it.

He noted that over the past hundred years, the University has served as a melting pot of ideas, nurturing generations of students who have contributed significantly to nation-building.

Recalling with deep respect the legacy of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, former Vice-Chancellor of the University and one of India’s most distinguished philosophers and statesmen, the Vice-President highlighted his vision of education as a means to cultivate both intellect and character.

He said that this vision continues to resonate strongly even today.

The Vice-President congratulated the people of Andhra Pradesh on Amaravati being declared the permanent capital of the State following the passage of the relevant Bill in Parliament.

He noted that he had the privilege of presiding over the Rajya Sabha during the passage of the Bill and witnessed the joy and pride of the people. He described the decision as a reflection of the collective aspirations of the people and one that will provide clarity, stability, and direction for the State’s administrative future.

Vice President also released a commemorative coin, a commemorative stamp, and a coffee table book on the occasion.

Three MoUs were also exchanged between Andhra University and the University of Florida, USA; Oxmiq Labs Inc., USA; and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) in the presence of the Vice President.

He later visited a photo exhibition showcasing the history of Andhra University and its evolution.

--IANS

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