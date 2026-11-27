Mumbai, Nov 27 (IANS) Music icon Elton John has celebrated his over five-decade-long friendship with tennis legend Billie Jean King, applauding her passion for sport and her relentless fight for equality.

Taking to Instagram, the singer shared a heartfelt note about his friend as he praised her journey, both on and off the court. He said he had admired her passion since the moment they first met and had witnessed how she channelled it into pushing herself in tennis and advocating for equality.

John wrote: “Billie Jean King and I have been friends for more than 50 years. From the moment we met, I loved her passion. Over the years I’ve seen that same passion in the way she’s pushed herself on court and fought for equality off it.”

He also urged all to watch Give Me The Ball!, which tells King's story in her own words, describing her as one of the world's greatest sporting heroes and applauding the sacrifices she made for others.

“Now she tells her story in her own words in ‘Give Me The Ball!’. Go watch it on Disney+ and see the power and tenacity of one of the world’s greatest sporting heroes, and just how much my brilliant friend put on the line for others,” John concluded.

John, who is known for his flamboyant fashion, showmanship and songwriting partnership with the lyricist Bernie Taupin, entered a civil partnership in 2005 with his long-term partner, the Canadian filmmaker Furnish. They married in 2014, when same-sex marriage was legalised in England and Wales.

With over 300 million records sold worldwide, he is one of the best-selling music artists of all time. An EGOT winner, John's accolades include five Grammy Awards, two Academy Awards, a Primetime Emmy Award, a Tony Award, two Golden Globe Awards, a Laurence Olivier Award and the Kennedy Center Honors.

John learnt to play piano at an early age, winning a scholarship to the Royal Academy of Music. In the 1960s he formed the blues band Bluesology, wrote songs for other artists alongside Taupin, and worked as a session musician, before releasing his debut album, Empty Sky.

His life and career were dramatised in the 2019 biographical film Rocketman, which focuses on the story of John in his early days in England as a prodigy at the Royal Academy of Music through his musical partnership with Bernie Taupin, telling his story through his music. The film is titled after John's 1972 song "Rocket Man".

--IANS

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