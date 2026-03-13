Giriraj Singh accuses LoP Rahul Gandhi of visiting 'Makar Dwar' like a tourist

New Delhi, March 13 (IANS) Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday accused Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition (LoP), Rahul Gandhi, of visiting the Parliament's 'Makar Dwar' like a tourist.

He further accused LoP Gandhi of drinking tea and coffee at the 'Dwar', and allegedly abusing the country.

This comes as the Congress MP was recently seen drinking tea with MPs at Makar Dwar during a protest at the Parliament premises.

Reiterating that Rahul Gandhi was not taking the position of LoP seriously, Singh said, "They think that visiting foreign countries every month makes them an expert on foreign policy."

"During Covid times, too, he had spread confusion like he had said 'why are you not vaccinating the kids'," Singh said.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said that PM Modi served the citizens of the country and even sent vaccines to other countries during the Covid pandemic.

He further alleged that the Congress was spreading confusion and questioning the country's foreign policy.

"The Congress is spreading confusion like urban naxals," Singh told reporters outside Parliament.

Singh's comments came a day after LoP Gandhi flagged the issue of LPG shortages hitting the hotel industry, in the wake of the West Asia crisis and stated that this was the "beginning of pain" that will only aggravate in days to come.

While speaking on the West Asia crisis, in the Lok Sabha he said the US-Israel-Iran war will have far-reaching consequences for everyone, including India, and it has started becoming evident.

"The pain has just started. Restaurants are closing, there is widespread panic about LPG, street vendors are affected, and as I said, this is only the beginning," he said in the Lok Sabha.

The Congress MP took potshots at the Union government and asked how could US President Donald Trump decide "from where and from whom India makes its oil purchases".

LoP Gandhi asked, "How could a third nation decide who we buy oil from, whether we can buy oil from Russia or not, and whether our relationships with different oil suppliers can be decided by us -- this is what has been bartered."

--IANS

cg/rad