Geographically distant, but scientifically connected: MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh on India’s Arctic engagement

Reykjavik, Oct 9 (IANS) Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, addressed a session at the Arctic Circle Assembly in Reykjavik on Friday, underscoring India’s commitment to a science-led approach in the Arctic as an Observer State. He asserted that even though India may be geographically distant from the region, but remains scientifically connected to it.

“Addressed the session ‘Arctic and Climate Change: Perspectives from Observer States,’ at the Arctic Circle Assembly in Reykjavik. Underscored India’s steadfast commitment to a science-led approach in the Arctic as an Observer State, anchored in our Himadri research station in Svalbard and guided by our Arctic Policy. Reaffirmed India’s priorities of advancing scientific research, fostering sustainable development and strengthening international cooperation towards a more resilient and sustainable future,” Singh posted on X.

Addressing the session, the minister explained why changes in the distant Arctic matter to India, linking them to the country’s monsoon.

“The Indian monsoon is shaped by a complex interaction of oceans, atmosphere, land, snow, and ice. Scientists are examining how changes in the Arctic may interact with the atmospheric circulation across Eurasia and influence our monsoons,” he said.

“We do not yet have all the answers, but for India, understanding these connections matters. The monsoon has a direct bearing on our agriculture, our water resources, energy, and the livelihoods of millions of people. And that is why sustained observations, long-term research, and reliable scientific data are so important,” Singh added.

On the new shipping routes opening up as Arctic sea ice changes, the minister said India’s interest lay in understanding these developments responsibly.

“India attaches great importance to the established international legal framework applicable to the Arctic, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), as well as to the work of the Arctic Council. And as an observer, India recognises the particular role of Arctic states and the indigenous people,” he said.

Singh also proposed closer scientific cooperation among India, Japan and South Korea, including joint expeditions, sharing of research facilities and data, and opportunities for young scientists to work in each other’s institutions, with the next International Polar Year in 2032-33 as a horizon.

“We are geographically distant, but scientifically connected. We are an observer, but we seek to be an active and constructive one. And we see the Arctic not as an isolated region, but as an important part of the Earth system that we are all seeking to understand better,” the minister said.

--IANS

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