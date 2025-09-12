September 12, 2025 11:33 PM हिंदी

Geneva exhibition highlights ongoing persecution of minorities in Pakistan, Bangladesh

Geneva, Sep 12 (IANS) A powerful exhibition organised by Global Human Rights Defence (GHRD) at the iconic Place des Nations, beside the Broken Chair monument in Geneva, shed light on the ongoing persecution and human rights violations faced by vulnerable minorities in Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The three day event from September 8-10 drew significant attention from the public, civil society actors, and international visitors.

Through impactful posters, statistical evidence, and portraits of victims, the exhibition amplified the voices of communities including Ahmadiyya, Sindh, and Baloch communities in Pakistan, as well as Hindu, Buddhist, and Christian minorities in Bangladesh, who were often silenced or ignored.

“These groups continue to face systematic discrimination, targeted violence, forced conversions, abductions, and restrictions on freedom of religion or belief. In Pakistan, members of the Ahmadiyya community are legally disenfranchised and frequently subjected to hate campaigns, while Baloch and Sindhi activists are often victims of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings,” read a statement issued by the GHRD.

“In Bangladesh, religious minorities experience intimidation, destruction of places of worship, and marginalization in political and social life. Across both countries, victims and survivors frequently lack access to justice and protection, leaving them vulnerable to repeated abuses,” it added.

The exhibition attracted a wide audience, underscoring the urgency of addressing systemic discrimination and atrocities faced by these groups in Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The visitors engaged deeply with the material, many offering moving statements of solidarity and calling for greater international awareness and action.

The exhibition’s strong public reception reflected growing concern about the situation of minorities in South Asia. GHRD called upon the United Nations, international policymakers, and human rights organisations to take concrete steps to protect vulnerable communities and hold perpetrators accountable.

Earlier this week at the 60th Session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva, an event titled 'Voices from the Margins: Protecting Minority Rights in South Asia' drew attention to the concerning situation across South Asia, particularly religious persecution in Pakistan and the targetting of Hindus and indigenous groups in Bangladesh.

The GHRD together with partners, hosted the event, which was attended by at least 50 members of civil society, missions, and permanent representations, including Greece, Denmark, China, India, and Bangladesh.

--IANS

scor/as

