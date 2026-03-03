March 03, 2026 2:28 PM हिंदी

Raiza Wilson's sci-fi supernatural fantasy thriller 'Nova' nears completion!

Chennai, March 3 (IANS) Actress Raiza Wilson's next film, a sci-fi supernatural fantasy thriller called ‘Nova: Phase One - The Arrival’, is now in its last stage of post-production.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that Royal Fortuna Creations, the production house that had earlier produced the Aadhi, Hansika Motwani-starrer 'Partner', was producing this film. They add that the makers want to enthrall audiences with a first-of-its-kind theatrical experience with 'Nova'.

Director Milo, who has directed over 20 commercial advertisements, is to make his directorial debut with this film. The film features Raiza Wilson of ‘Pyar Prema Kadhal’ fame as the protagonist.

Apart from Raiza Wilson, the film will also feature actors ‘Aanmai Thavarel’ Dhruva, Advithi Shetty, Bengali Actress Hridika Biswas, Malayalam actor Joe John Chacko, Sendrayan, Swathika and Krishna in pivotal roles.

On the technical front, the film has music by Yuvaraj Chandran, who had earlier worked with top music director SS Thaman, and cinematography by Christo Bob, who had earlier assisted ace cinematographer K.V. Guhan. Editing of the film is being done by Prem B and art direction has been handled by Devendran. Rambo Vimal has choreographed the action sequences in this movie.

Talking about his film, director Milo says, “This film has been crafted as a horror science-fiction supernatural fantasy thriller. The story simply cannot be confined to a single genre."

Interestingly, Raiza Wilson will mark her return to the big screen after two years with this film.

The director points out, "We have brought together a unique multi-lingual cast, featuring one actor each from Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali cinema, for this film. Adding to the excitement, Joe John Chacko, brother of renowned Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko, is making his Tamil debut with this film.”

The director says that the film is in its final stage of post-production. "The film’s audio and trailer launch is scheduled to happen soon,” the director said and informs, "The entire film has been shot across the exotic locales of the Western Ghats in Kerala. After watching the film, a leading production-distribution house has acquired the Telugu theatrical release of this film. Significantly, the Telugu dubbing process is briskly progressing."

