Suniel Shetty, Akshay Kumar, Rajpal Yadav & Bollywood celebs extend warm wishes on Holi

Mumbai, March 3 (IANS) Bollywood celebrities have taken to their respective social media accounts to extend warm wishes on the occasion of the festival of Holi, on the 3rd of March.

From Suniel Shetty, Akshay Kumar to Sonali Bendre, Rajpal Yadav and others took to their respective social media accounts and shared vibrant posts and heartfelt messages on Holi with their fans.

Suniel Shetty shared a picture of a Holika bonfire against a dark backdrop with the words “Happy Holi” written across it.

He further wrote, “Holi reminds me that life, like colours, is best lived when shared. Happy Holi. Stay Safe, Stay Kind. Heartfelt Holi greetings to all of you.”

Akshay Kumar posted an image featuring many bowls of colourful gulal and other Holi colours and also a flute placed beside them.

He wrote, “A little colour, a little fun, and lots of happiness. Wishing you and your family a very happy Holi. Have a safe Holi!”

Ajay Devgn shared a fun video clip featuring Johnny Lever from an iconic funny scene from Golmaal 3 and captioned it as, “Is it Holi today or Diwali?” tagging the superstar comedian.

Sonali Bendre posted a colourful image of people drenched in gulal and other Holi special colours, celebrating amid clouds of bright hues. She wrote, “Wishing everyone a very happy and safe Holi. Don’t feel offended, it’s Holi.”

Manoj Bajpayee shared a vibrant graphic that read, “Happy Holi” and wrote, “Happy Holi. May your life be filled with colours that stay, laughter that echoes, and moments worth celebrating.”

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi star Amar Upadhyay reposted a Holi-themed clip and captioned it as, “#HappyHoli Tuhirpaglus,” adding festive cheer through the short video.

Rajpal Yadav shared a quirky still of one of his comic characters from his iconic movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa and wrote a playful message, “I’m keeping an eye out… the moment I see someone clean, attack! Happy Holi!”

Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala aka Sita from the popular television mythological show Ramayan, shared a festive greeting card featuring herself dressed in a traditional saree alongside hues of various colours and festive pots.

Her message read, “Streams from water guns, showers of gulal, and the love of loved ones—that is the festival of Holi. Heartfelt Holi wishes to all fellow citizens of the country.”

For the uninitiated, Holi that falls on the 3rd of March, has been celebrated across the country with a lot of pomp and love. The festival is celebrated to mark the triumph of good over evil.

