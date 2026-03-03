March 03, 2026 2:27 PM हिंदी

Hope this day brings success, happiness, and positivity: Sachin, Kohli lead Holi greetings

Hope this day brings success, happiness, and positivity: Sachin, Kohli lead Holi greetings

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and several current and former members of the cricket fraternity on Tuesday extended heartfelt greetings to fans on the occasion of Holi, sharing a cheerful message on social media.

“Happy Holi! Hope this day brings positivity, good health, and lots of happy moments your way. If you end up completely drenched, consider it a winning performance!” Tendulkar wrote on X.

Kohli shared a story on his Instagram that wrote, "Happy Holi. May this festival of colours bring success, happiness, and positivity to your life."

“Wishing everyone a very Happy Holi. May this beautiful festival of colours fill your life with happiness, good health and vibrant new beginnings. May it bring colours of joy, moments of laughter and bonds that grow even stronger,” VVS Laxman penned.

Yuzvendra Chahal, resharing a post by his Indian Premier League (IPL) team, Punjab Kings, wrote, “Happy Holi to everyone.”

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, meanwhile, wrote, “Happy Holi everyone. Play safe, enjoy the colours and spread only good vibes.”

“Holi is a celebration of colour, joy and togetherness. May it also be a reminder to bring positivity, patience and balance into our lives. Wishing everyone a very happy and safe Holi,” posted Anil Kumble.

Former India pacer Jhulan Goswami penned, “Holi is all about these colours and having a blast with your people! Hope your day is as bright as these colors and you all are having a wonderful time with family and friends. Happy Holi!!”

Holi, known as the festival of colours, is celebrated across India with enthusiasm, symbolising the triumph of good over evil and the arrival of spring.

The Indian men’s T20I team is gearing up for the semi-final clash of the T20 World Cup against England, set to be played on Thursday at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The Men in Blue are the defending champions at the tournament and are looking to script history by becoming the first team to lift the cup consecutively.

The Indian women’s team, meanwhile, is in Australia for a multi-format tour. The Women in Blue clinched the three-match T20I series 2-1 but lost the ODI series by 3-0 then. The two times will conclude the series by facing off in a one-off pink-ball Test at Perth starting March 6.

--IANS

vi/

LATEST NEWS

4.3-magnitude quake hits Iran amid escalating Israeli offensive

4.3-magnitude quake hits Iran amid escalating Israeli offensive

Chiranjeevi says the way Ram Charan moves in 'Rai Rai Raa Raa' from Peddi' is a joy to watch

Chiranjeevi says the way Ram Charan moves in 'Rai Rai Raa Raa' from Peddi' is a joy to watch

Can't guarantee your safety: US Embassy unable to evacuate Americans from Israel

Can't guarantee your safety: US Embassy unable to evacuate Americans from Israel

Combat-related fatalities in Pakistan increased by 30 per cent in February: Report

Combat-related fatalities in Pakistan increased by 30 pc in February: Report

South Africa vs New Zealand head-to-head record in T20 World Cup

South Africa vs New Zealand head-to-head record in T20 World Cup

Pakistani police block families of detained BYC leaders from press conference in Quetta

Pakistani police block families of detained BYC leaders from press conference in Quetta

Erica Fernandes says she is completely safe in Dubai as crisis in west Asia spirals

Erica Fernandes says she is completely safe in Dubai as crisis in west Asia spirals

Nishant Kumar’s entry into politics finalised, will be given ‘bigger responsibility’: JD(U) Minister

Entry of Nitish Kumar's son Nishant in politics finalised, will be given bigger responsibility: JD(U) Minister

Rohit Roy calls Emraan Hashmi 'easiest actors to direct'

Rohit Roy calls Emraan Hashmi 'easiest actors to direct'

UN says 34 killed, 89 injured in Pakistan's attacks in Afghanistan in four days

UN says 34 killed in Pakistani attacks on Afghanistan in four days