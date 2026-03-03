Militant groups claim series of attacks on Pakistani forces across Balochistan

Quetta, March 3 (IANS) Several Baloch militant groups launched a series of attacks targeting Pakistani military and police forces across different parts of Balochistan over the past few days, resulting in heavy casualties and damage to the infrastructure, local media reported on Tuesday.

The Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) claimed responsibility for an attack on a Pakistani military camp in the Shadi Kaur Dam area of Pasni in Gwadar district on Monday, using light machine guns, rockets and other automatic weapons.

According to BLF spokesperson Major Gwahram Baloch, the attack was executed from multiple locations, resulting in the deaths of two Pakistani military personnel and injuries to several others. He added that the camp's infrastructure was also destroyed.

In a separate attack on Monday, the BLF said it mounted a "coordinated and intense" assault targeting Pakistan's Frontier Corps main camp in the Lond Nausham area of Kohlu district, The Balochistan Post reported.

The group further stated that its fighters surrounded the camp and attacked with rocket launchers and automatic weapons, with several rockets hitting inside the compound, causing "heavy casualties and material losses".

In a separate incident, the Baloch Republican Guards (BRG) stated that it carried out an attack targeting a police patrol near the Mir Hassan police station in Naseerabad district.

BRG spokesperson Dostain Baloch stated that its fighters planted and detonated explosives using a remote-controlled device as a police vehicle passed by, adding that the blast led to casualties and damage to the vehicle.

Meanwhile, another armed group, the United Baloch Army (UBA), reportedly launched an attack on a Pakistani military surveillance system in the Mach area of Kachhi district in Balochistan on the evening of March 1.

UBA spokesperson Mazar Baloch claimed that its fighters demolished a surveillance tower situated between Aab-e-Gum and Geshani, near a main Pakistani army camp.

He said that the tower had four cameras used to track fighters' movements and detect potential attacks, adding that the strike left all cameras "completely inoperable".

The groups vowed to continue with the attacks targeting Pakistani forces until what they described as the "liberation of Balochistan".

The latest incidents following the January 31 launch of the second phase of armed resistance 'Operation Herof' by the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) mark a large-scale escalation of attacks against Pakistani forces in the conflict-ridden province.

--IANS

scor/sd/