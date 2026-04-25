Geeta Basra reveals her favourite Punjabi artist of all time

Mumbai, April 25 (IANS) Actress Geeta Basra revealed that Diljit Dosanjh is her favourite Punjabi artist of all time.

During an exclusive conversation with IANS at the Punjabi Icon Awards 2026, Geeta opened up about the people who have inspired her the most.

She shared that she finds Diljit absolutely amazing, as he is not just a talented actor, but also a gifted singer.

Geeta further went on to state that the kind of name Diljit has managed to make for himself on the international platform is something that very few artists are able to achieve.

Geeta told IANS, "My favourite Punjabi artist is Diljit (Diljit Dosanjh). He is my forever favourite right now because I think he is a multi-talented guy. He is not just an actor, he is a great singer. He is a great entertainer. He is a full package."

"So, I feel the way Diljit has earned a name for himself on a global level, I think no one has done it till now. I am a huge fan of Diljit," she went on to add.

Talking about Diljit's work commitments, he has once again joined forces with acclaimed filmmaker Imtiaz Ali for his forthcoming drama, "Main Vapas Aaunga", co-starring Vedang Raina and Sharvari.

Backed by Sameer Nair and Deepak Segal of Applause Entertainment, along with Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar of Window Seat Films. "Main Vapas Aaunga" will get a theatrical release on June 12.

Talking about his next, Imtiaz shared that memories worked as the primary element for creating a specific palette and visual texture of "Main Vapas Aaunga".

He told IANS, “We followed the memory, the images in the memory of Ishar. So, Ishar Singh Grewal is the character who is 95 years old. And now retrospectively, he is thinking about those beautiful times of his past, when he was in college. So there is a certain hue or tone that memory achieves”.

--IANS

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