Gavaskar lauds 'fearless prodigies' Mukul & Badoni's 'unbelievable innings' in LSG win

New Delhi, April 10 (IANS) India legend Sunil Gavaskar lavished praise on Lucknow Super Giants wicketkeeper-batter Mukul Choudhary and batting allrounder Ayush Badoni for their innings that proved decisive in beating Kolkata Knight Riders and hailed them as 'fearless prodigies'.

LSG secured a sensational three-wicket victory over KKR in a final-ball thriller at the Edens Garden, powered by an all-round team effort and a special act from Ayush Badoni and Mukul Choudhary.

After the hosts posted 181/4 on the board, LSG Lucknow Super Giants got off to a steady start. Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh added 41 runs in just four overs. However, Vaibhav Arora triggered a collapse, dismissing Markram before Marsh fell two balls later, shifting momentum sharply. Then, Badoni stepped up with a fearless 54 off 34 balls, laced with seven boundaries and two towering sixes. On the other end, Choudhary unleashed a breathtaking knock, smashing an unbeaten 54 off just 27 deliveries.

“Unbelievable innings by this fearless prodigy, Mukul Choudhary. What I love about the IPL is that every day we get to see something different. We saw David Miller of Delhi Capitals play a fantastic knock and almost help his team get over the line against Gujarat Titans in the previous match, but that knock was played by a renowned World Cup star," Gavaskar said on JioStar.

"Here, it is Mukul Choudhary, who stepped up and helped his side cross the finish line. This guy is a young kid who bats at number five for Rajasthan in domestic T20 cricket. He just comes into the IPL, plays an unbelievable innings and makes everyone talk about him.

"The confidence he showed and the way he executed his shots was simply amazing to watch. At the stage of the innings where he came in to bat, he showed calmness, took his time, settled down properly and began hitting the balls out of the ground.

"He even played the helicopter shot, which MS Dhoni would have been very nostalgic seeing. He turned down easy singles because he trusted his ability to hit big shots and finish the game. That was simply amazing to watch.”

Gavaskar also reflected on the importance of Badoni’s 54-run knock, calling it highly underrated.

"Ayush Badoni’s knock of 54 runs is highly underrated. This knock is what helped LSG keep believing. He is a very good all-around cricketer. He can bowl a bit and is a very good fielder. But he has been used as an impact sub this season. For him to come in and start timing the ball the way he did was just splendid to watch.

"Yes, he got stuck a bit because Sunil Narine was going through a beautiful spell. But when he played against the seamers, he looked in great touch and kept hammering them to all parts of the ground. Immediately after he brought up his half-century, he got dismissed. That must have been a worrying sign for LSG.

"But you have to give credit to Ayush Badoni. He has been playing for them for a while. He is captaining Delhi in domestic cricket. So, all that maturity is coming to the fore. From an LSG point of view, you want such players in your line-up.

"At the end of the day, your top four or five batters are your seasoned international players. Then come these fearless prodigies, who are supposed to make the difference. They are the ones who have to show up in the finishing part of the match," he said.

LSG now return to Lucknow, eyeing a third consecutive win when they take on the Gujarat Titans on Sunday.

--IANS

bc/