Gavaskar confident Kohli, Rohit will fire in Adelaide after Perth setback

New Delhi, Oct 19 (IANS) Cricket great Sunil Gavaskar has backed Indian stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to bounce back strongly in the second ODI against Australia in Adelaide after their disappointing returns in Perth.

Gavaskar said it would be no surprise if the two senior batters deliver big scores, insisting that it’s only a matter of time and practice before they regain their rhythm.

Kohli and Rohit made their comeback to international cricket after a seven-month break but struggled on Perth’s testing surface, scoring 0 and 8 respectively. Australia capitalised on India’s batting collapse to secure a comfortable seven-wicket win and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Gavaskar defended the pair, stressing that adjusting to Perth’s bounce after such a long layoff was always going to be difficult.

“They were playing on probably the bounciest pitch in Australia. It wasn’t going to be easy, especially for players who haven’t played international cricket for a couple of months. It was challenging even for Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer, who play regularly,” Gavaskar was quoted as saying by India Today.

The former India captain remained optimistic about India’s prospects, pointing out that once Kohli and Rohit spend more time in the middle and at the nets, they’ll quickly rediscover their touch.

“India are still a very, very good team. Don’t be surprised if Rohit and Kohli score big in the next two games. The more they play, the more time they spend in the nets, the quicker they’ll find their rhythm. Once they’re back among the runs, India’s total will be 300, 300-plus,” Gavaskar added.

The second ODI in Adelaide offers ideal conditions for a turnaround - especially for Kohli, who boasts an exceptional record at the venue. In four ODIs at the Adelaide Oval, Kohli has scored 244 runs at an average of 61, including two centuries. His Test record there is even more remarkable, with 537 runs in five matches at an average of 53.70, featuring three hundreds.

