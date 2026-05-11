May 11, 2026 4:13 PM हिंदी

Gauahar Khan provides a glimpse into son Zehaan's circus themed birthday

Gauahar Khan provides a glimpse into son Zehaan's circus themed birthday

Mumbai, May 11 (IANS) Actress Gauahar Khan provided a glimpse into her elder son Zehaan's circus-themed birthday celebration as he turned 3 years old.

The 'Bigg Boss 7' contestant took to her official Instagram handle and shared snaps from her son's vibrant birthday bash.

In the primary picture, parents, Gauahar and Zaid Darbar, are posing with the birthday boy. Both of them were seen twinning in red for the special occasion. In other pics, their younger son also joined them.

Wishing her little bundle of joy, Gauahar wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Only love and gratitude !!! Zehaan turns 3 !! Allahumma baarik lahu . We thank you so much for all the wishes and the unconditional love . Pls humein apni duaon mein zaroor rakhna. (sic)"

For those who do not know, Gauahar and Zaid got married in December 2020.

Two years into their marriage, Gauahar and Zaid welcomed their baby boy, Zehaan, in May 2023.

These two embraced parenthood for the second time in September last year, as they were blessed with their second son, Farwaan.

On May 2, Gauahar also penned a special birthday wish for her sister Nigaar Khan, revealing that she misses all the fun she used to have with her.

"My darling Nix !!! I don’t know how I survive in mumbai without you around me . Every time I drive , I think of our chichora gedi rides , every time I eat pani puri , it’s you I imagine next to me , every time I fight with someone I think of how u deal with it like a cold cutter , n get inspired , hahahaha every time I shop I think of what my plus one would shop from there , every time I eat in a restaurant I think about how we fight for who will pay , hahahaha , I can’t imagine how in our teens we were clashing all the time , n after ,how I couldn’t imagine my life without u being by my side," her nostalgic note read.

--IANS

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