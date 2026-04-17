April 17, 2026 4:09 PM हिंदी

Gandhi Krishna: 'Breakfast' is inspired by an incident I witnessed in my friend's life (IANS Exclusive)

Gandhi Krishna: 'Breakfast' is inspired by an incident I witnessed in my friend's life (Photo Credit: IANS/PR)

Chennai, April 17 (IANS) Well known director Ar Gandhi Krishna, who is best known for having directed hit films like Vishal-starrer 'Chellame' and Tamannaah-starrer 'Ananda Thandavam', says that his upcoming film 'Breakfast' has been inspired by an incident he witnessed in his friend's life.

Talking exclusively to IANS, the popular director said, "The inspiration for this film's plot is an incident that happened in the life of my friend, who had a love marriage. Both my friend and his partner were deeply in love before getting married. After marriage, they lived happily for two years. Everything seemed perfect and they were considered a co."

He continued, "One day, they decided to go to a hospital to check if she had conceived. On the way, they passed a government school and my friend jokingly remarked that they would send their yet-to-be-born child to that school. His wife was not amused and an argument ensued. When the hospital said that she hadn't conceived, this argument that they had about the school became bigger. Soon, it grew it a full-blown confrontation. One thing led to another and they went to court and parted ways."

Gandhi Krishna said, "This got me thinking as to how the present generation chooses to part ways over trivial issues. That was what inspired me to come up with the plot of 'Breakfast'."

The film, which will revolve around two couples played by Raanav and Rosmin and Krithik Mohan and Amitha Ranganath, has music by G V Prakash. The film will also feature well known actors Kasthuri and Archana in pivotal roles.

Produced by Girija Varadaraj, the film has cinematography by M V Paneer Selvam and editing by S Bhaaskar & Sujith. Art direction for the film has been handled by R K Nagu and stunts in the film have been choreographed by Sridhar. 'Breakfast' is slated to hit screens on April 24 this year.

--IANS

mkr/

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