Gajraj Rao recalls working with Shibani Akhtar in ‘Dabba Cartel’: A character I will always cherish’

Mumbai, Aug 27 (IANS) Actor Gajraj Rao penned a heartfelt birthday note for Shibani Akhtar. He recalled his experience of working on the Netflix series “Dabba Cartel” and the special bond he formed with the people associated with the show.

The series, created by Shibani Akhtar among others, premiered on Netflix in February 2025. In his post, Gajraj said “Dabba Cartel” was more than just a web series for him, as it gave him a character he would always cherish. He also expressed gratitude for introducing him to several "wonderful and warm-hearted" people who continue to hold a special place in his heart. Calling Shibani one of those people, Gajraj described her as "incredibly cheerful" and someone who always meets others with warmth.

Sharing his photos with Shibani, the ‘Badhaai Ho’ actor wrote, “Dabba Cartel was much more than just a web show for me. It gave me a character that I will always cherish and hold close to my memories. But more importantly, the show introduced me to some truly wonderful and warm-hearted people who will have a special place in my heart for a long time to come — Qasim, Hitesh Bhatia, Sai Tamhankar, Shabana ji, Shalini, Anjali, Nimisha, Jyotika, Jisshu Sengupta, Gaurav, Vishnu, Bhavna, Ishit, Khandelwal, Sunit… Shibani is one of them — incredibly cheerful and always so warm and welcoming whenever we meet. Happy birthday, Shibani!.”

“May God bless you with immense happiness, countless opportunities to travel the world, and endless energy to share your stories with the world. Keep shining and continue spreading the magic of your creativity.”

“Dabba Cartel,” created by Shibani Dandekar Akhtar, Vishnu Menon, Gaurav Kapur and Akanksha Seda, was directed by Hitesh Bhatia. Produced by Excel Entertainment, the series featured an ensemble cast including Shabana Azmi, Jyothika, Shalini Pandey, Nimisha Sajayan and Anjali Anand. The series follows a group of women who run a drug cartel while operating under the cover of a food delivery business.

“Dabba Cartel” premiered on Netflix on February 28, 2025.

--IANS

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