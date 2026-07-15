G V Prakash's 'Immortal' release postponed to September 4

Chennai, July 15 (IANS) The makers of director Mariyappan Chinna's horror thriller 'Immortal', featuring actors G V Prakash and Kayadu Lohar in the lead, on Wednesday announced that their film would now hit screens worldwide on September 4 this year.

For the unaware, the film was to originally release on July 23 this year.

With the makers of director H Vinoth's long-awaited 'Jana Nayagan', featuring actor Vijay in the lead, announcing on Wednesday that their film would release on July 23, the makers of Immortal have chosen to push their film's release to September 4.

Taking to his X timeline, G V Prakash wrote, "Thalapathy vandha thalli poyi dhaaney aaganum. Adhuvum one Last time…. (When the Thalapathy arrives, we need to make way. That too, one last time.) Best of luck team JN … #immortal will release in theatres on September 4th with your support and love … @AKfilmfactory @DirMari_Chinna @thinkmusicindia."

G V Prakash, had, only in May this year, announced that shooting for the film had been wrapped up.

Sources had said that the makers were initially intending to release the film in May this year. However, they then chose July 23 as the release date of the film. Now, circumstances have forced the makers to push the release of the film to September 4.

The film has been eagerly awaited ever since the makers released a chilling and entertaining teaser of the film last year.

Sharing the teaser on his X timeline, G V Prakash Kumar had then said, "Here is #Immortal teaser for all of u … the mystery world unveils now .. @11Lohar @AKfilmfactory #maarichinna."

The teaser begins on a funny romantic note. It has G V Prakash, who is a die hard romantic, having a conversation with a friend. He says, "Imagine how it would be if a handsome guy like me and a very beautiful girl stayed in the same house." The friend replies, "It would be jealousy-inducing." To this, G V Prakash gleefully says, "It must."

The teaser then shows G V Prakash having a conversation with actress Kayadu Lohar in a flat that looks exactly like the one he was seen talking about a while ago to his friend.

"If I ask you something, will you mistake me," he asks her and she shoots back, saying, "You will anyway ask something that is wrong."

The teaser makes it evident that G V Prakash's character in the film is romantically interested in the character that Kayadu Lohar plays. He tells her, "My room has a lot of mosquito problems" to which she replies, "Mine has problems caused by bats. Is it alright?"

It is then that the horror phase starts. He wakes up in the middle of the night and looks through the keyhole, only to find a beast with the face of a bat!

The film, apart from G V Prakash Kumar and Kayadu Lohar, also features a host of actors including TM Karthik, Kumar Natarajan, Lollu Sabha Maaran, Aaditya Kathir, Arshu Maharjan, Pema Tsamchoe and Sunita Shrestha.

On the technical front, the film, which has been produced by Arunkumar Dhanasekaran, has cinematography by Arun Radhakrishnan and music by Sam CS. Editing for the film is by San Lokesh while art direction is by Siva Sankar. Stunts for the film have been choreographed by R.Sakthi Saravanan while dances have been choreographed by Sabarish.

--IANS

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