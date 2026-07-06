FWICE President BN Tiwari questions Diljit Dosanjh over ‘Satluj’: ‘Artists shouldn’t do films just for money’

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) FWICE President BN Tiwari has raised questions over Diljit Dosanjh’s controversial film “Satluj.”

Speaking exclusively to IANS, he stated that actors should not take up films purely for financial gain and must consider their wider responsibility and public image while selecting roles. When asked about the removal of Satluj from OTT platform ZEE5 in India, BN Tiwari said, “Actually, if something creates problems in society, then such content should be carefully reviewed. Cinema is meant for entertainment and also carries some information, but if the government repeatedly intervenes or if the censor board finds issues, it means there were elements that were not suitable for public viewing.”

“Even if the film has passed censorship, and later the Government of India feels it could spread misinformation, disturb social harmony, or be misused by harmful elements, then such films should ideally be stopped earlier. I don’t understand why, after going through so many cuts and the censorship process, the film is still being reconsidered. The censor board should have addressed all concerns at the beginning itself. Once clearance is given, the film should be released, because a lot of a producer’s money is at stake. If all necessary cuts have already been made, there is no justification for stopping the film afterward. It should either be cleared and released or rejected during the censorship stage itself.”

The FWICE president added, “I am very surprised why Diljit Dosanjh chooses to do controversial films. He should understand the impact of such decisions. He is a superstar of Punjab, and he should think carefully so that his image is not affected. He has a huge fan base across the world today.”

“From what I understand, it is also an artist’s duty not to do films just for money or any other reason. One must keep ‘nation first' in mind. I am not saying that he does not have any responsibility towards the nation—he has a lot, and he is very talented. But he must definitely reflect on this before taking up such projects.”

Directed by Honey Trehan, the film is based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. It premiered on ZEE5 in India on Friday under the title ‘Satluj.’

However, to everyone’s surprise, the film was removed from the platform in India on Sunday. The statement shared by ZEE5 on their social media account read, "In light of the current developments, 'Satluj' will be unavailable in India until further notice. We remain committed to exploring every appropriate avenue through due process to bring the film back to our audiences at the earliest opportunity." The streaming platform also thanked viewers for their overwhelming response, stating that it stands firmly by the film and its creative vision.”

--IANS

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