Fuel shortage across Bangladesh raises risk of market instability

Dhaka, March 30 (IANS) As the fuel crisis deepens across Bangladesh, transport disruption, enforcement drives, and large-scale irregularities in supply and distribution have raised concerns over market stability, local media reported on Monday.

The crisis escalated following an indefinite strike by tanker workers in eight northern districts, disrupting fuel supply from a key depot, while authorities elsewhere intensified action against hoarding, illegal sales, and misuse.

Reports suggest that fuel supply came to a halt across eight districts, including Dinajpur, Thakurgaon, Panchagarh, Rangpur, Nilphamari, Gaibandha, Kurigram and Lalmonirhat, after tanker workers launched an indefinite strike on Sunday.

The Rangpur Divisional Tanker Workers Union called the strike after three individuals were arrested and sentenced in Nilphamari over allegations of fuel theft, leading Bangladeshi daily Dhaka Tribune reported.

As a result, operations in the Parbatipur Railway Head Oil Depot, a major supply point for the region, have reportedly remained suspended with no diesel, petrol or octane being lifted.

The union leaders called for the release of the detained workers within 24 hours and the removal of the Nilphamari Nezarat deputy collector (NDC).

They warned that the strike would continue until their demands are addressed, raising the risk of bringing passenger and goods transport to a complete standstill.

The Petrol Pump Owners Association extended support for the workers while talks are underway to resolve the dispute.

Reports suggest that in the Rajshahi district, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has stepped up monitoring of oil depots and filling stations to curb hoarding and cross-border smuggling.

Three platoons have been stationed at the district's Padma, Meghna and Jamuna depots, with surveillance extended to 12 filling stations and border char areas.

Meanwhile, the Bangladeshi government has announced a cash reward of up to Bangladeshi taka 1 lakh for those providing credible information on illegal fuel hoarding and smuggling, local media reported.

The initiative led by the Department of Energy and Mineral Resources seeks to tackle malpractice in the country's fuel supply chain.

"Some unscrupulous actors are hoarding and smuggling fuel amid rising demand and limited supply. Those who provide verified information to the authorities will be duly rewarded, and legal action will be taken against the offenders," The Dhaka Tribune quoted a senior official of the department as saying.

The move is part of broader efforts aimed at ensuring consistent and equitable fuel distribution across Bangladesh.

The crisis stems from the war in West Asia, which has escalated since late February after joint US-Israeli strikes targeted Iranian military facilities and leadership.

Iran responded with missile and drone attacks against Israel, US interests and several Gulf states hosting American military bases.

--IANS

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