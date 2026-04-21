Yami Gautam reacts as debut movie ‘Vicky Donor’ clocks 14 years

Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) Bollywood star Yami Gautam turned nostalgic as her debut film Vicky Donor completed 14 years on April 20.

Taking to her social media account, the actress re-shared a video montage originally posted by actor Ayushmann Khurrana.

The montage featured a compilation of all the highlight moments from the film. From iconic dialogues and impactful scenes to popular songs, the video montage captured the essence of the movie.

Reacting to the post, Yami wrote, *“What !! 14 years already,” further adding an emotional face and red heart emoticon.

The actress, through her caption expressed disbelief at how quickly time has passed.

Talking about the movie, Vicky Donor, released in 2012, and was directed by Shoojit Sircar

The movie starred Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam, and Anu Kapoor in pivotal roles.

The film revolved around the unconventional subject of sperm donation, and handled with humor and sensitivity.

The movie, back then, went on to become both a critical and commercial success and had also marked Yami Gautam’s Bollywood debut.

Over the years, Yami has emerged as one of the most phenomenonal actors.

Though her. notable roles in films like Uri: The Surgical Strike, A Thursday, Article 370 and most recent Haq, she has carved a niche for herself.

The actress was last seen in a cameo appearance in a film helmed by her husband, director Aditya Dhar.

Before stepping into Bollywood, Yami was a known face in the television space. She was extremely popular for her role as Leher in the show Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam, opposite actor Gaurav Khanna.

Talking about Ayushmann Khurrana, the actor is currently all geared up for his upcoming movie Pati Patni Aur Woh Do.

The movie also stars Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh.

–IANS

rd/