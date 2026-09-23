FSSAI proposes red warning labels on packaged foods high in salt, sugar, fat

New Delhi, Sep 23 (IANS) The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has proposed a single-phase implementation of Front-of-Pack Nutrition Labelling (FoPL), introducing prominent warning labels on packaged food products that are high in salt, sugar or fat.

The proposal was submitted through an affidavit filed before the Supreme Court, which had sought a clear timeline from the food regulator and the government on the rollout of front-of-pack warning labels.

Under the proposed framework, packaged food products exceeding prescribed thresholds for nutrients of concern would be required to display a red hexagon on a white square background on the front of the pack.

The warning label is intended to provide consumers with clear and easily identifiable nutritional information at the time of purchase, helping them make informed food choices.

FSSAI said it plans to adopt a single-phase approach for implementing FoPL instead of introducing the system in stages. The regulator noted that the warning format draws similarities with the model adopted in Canada and is designed to highlight nutrients that could pose health risks when consumed in excess.

According to the proposal, the warning label would apply even if a food product exceeds the threshold for only one nutrient of concern, such as salt, sugar or fat.

In such cases, the specific nutrient would be displayed inside the red hexagon. If two or three nutrients exceed the prescribed limits, all applicable nutrients would be mentioned together within a single warning symbol.

The regulator clarified that the labelling requirement would not be restricted to products containing multiple nutrients of concern. Instead, any packaged food item found to be high in even one specified nutrient would come under the proposed warning system.

FSSAI said the proposed format aims to provide consumers with clear and specific information about the nutritional profile of packaged foods. The regulator added that the framework would undergo public and industry consultations before the regulations are finalised.

The food safety authority estimated that it would require around four months to issue and finalise the draft regulations after completing the consultation process and other regulatory procedures mandated under the Food Safety and Standards Act and related rules.

--IANS

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