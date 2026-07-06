From Wayang Kulit to Bharatanatyam by Indonesian students, PM Modi lauds captivating cultural performances in Jakarta

Jakarta, July 6 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday appreciated the captivating cultural performances held during his arrival ceremony in Indonesia.

Appreciating Indonesia's iconic shadow puppet tradition, PM Modi wrote, “Witnessed a captivating performance of Wayang Kulit, Indonesia’s treasured shadow puppetry tradition, bringing the timeless story of the Ramayan to life. It was a moving reminder of how our shared civilisational heritage has travelled across seas and generations, taking on beautiful local expressions while preserving its eternal values. My compliments to the team, which is known as Ganesh, for the performance.”

He also lauded the Bharatanatyam performance by Indonesian students.

“In Jakarta, I was delighted to witness a graceful Bharatanatyam performance by the Samanvaya Group. It is gladdening to see these cherished traditions being preserved and presented with such dedication and excellence.”

PM Modi also witnessed a performance regarding Buddha’s teachings and values.

“The performance of ‘Homage to the Triple Gem ’ by the artistes of the Vihara Dharma Ratna Group was exceptional. It reflected the timeless teachings of Lord Buddha and the profound values embodied in the Triple Gem. It is heartening to see the rich Buddhist heritage being preserved and celebrated with such passion by the people of Indonesia,” PM Modi wrote on X.

Prime Minister Modi received a warm welcome from the members of the Indian community at the hotel of his stay in Indonesia's Jakarta.

“A warm welcome in Jakarta! Prime Minister Narendra Modi received an enthusiastic welcome from the Indian diaspora upon his arrival at the hotel in Jakarta. He was greeted with a vibrant cultural showcase featuring a Wayang Kulit rendition of the Ramayana, Indonesia's iconic shadow puppet tradition inspired by the Ramayana and Mahabharata; a Bharatanatyam performance of Shiva Stuthi by Indonesian students; and a devotional Buddhist dance paying homage to the Tiratana,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) posted on X.

“The performances underscored the shared civilizational, cultural and spiritual heritage of India and Indonesia,” it added.

PM Modi greeted members of the Indian community, who enthusiastically chanted "Modi Modi", while welcoming him.

Earlier, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto welcomed PM Modi at the airport in Jakarta as he arrived on a three-day State Visit to Indonesia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi later said that he was "deeply touched" by the special gesture of the Indonesian President.

This is PM Modi's first bilateral visit to Jakarta since the elevation of ties to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2018 and he said that he is looking forward to the talks with President Subianto that will provide greater momentum to the close ties between both countries.

"Arrived in Jakarta. I was deeply touched by the warmth of President Prabowo Subianto, who personally welcomed me at the airport. In 2018, we elevated the relationship between our two countries to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which has brought many benefits to our peoples," PM Modi posted on X.

"During this visit, President Prabowo Subianto and I will hold discussions aimed at providing greater momentum to this partnership across various sectors. President Prabowo and I will also visit the Prambanan Temple complex in Yogyakarta. This visit will strengthen the cultural ties between our two nations even further. While in Indonesia, I am also very much looking forward to the opportunity to interact with the Indian community," he added.

Fighter jets from the Indonesian Air Force accompanied the Indian PM’s plane from the time it entered the Indonesian airspace.

In his departure statement, PM Modi said that he will be in Indonesia from July 6-8 at the invitation of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

"India and Indonesia elevated bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during my first visit to Indonesia in 2018. This will be my first bilateral visit after the elevation of our bilateral ties and follows the state visit of President Prabowo, who was the chief guest at our Republic Day celebrations on 26 January, 2025," the Prime Minister said.

He mentioned that India and Indonesia share strong civilisational and people-to-people ties, and this visit will "further deepen all aspects of our multifaceted partnership".

"During this visit, I will also interact with the Indian diaspora in Indonesia and visit the Prambanan Temple complex at Yogyakarta with President Prabowo, which is another remarkable testament to our close cultural ties," he added.

Indonesia is the first stop on PM Modi's three-nation visit. It will be followed by visits to Australia and New Zealand, later in the week.

–IANS

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