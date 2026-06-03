From watching Amitabh Bachchan's ‘Don in theatre to singing for ‘Don 2’, Udit Narayan on life coming in full-circle

Mumbai, June 3 (IANS) The upcoming episode of the singing reality show Indian Idol will see legendary singer Udit Narayan recall his early days in Mumbai while praising contestant Abhishek’s performance on the iconic song 'Are Diwano Mujhe Pehchano,’ from Don.

Moved by the performance, Udit Narayan shared a heartfelt memory from the year the original Don released. He said, “Mai flashback mai chala gaya hun, jis year mai yeh film release hui na don, usi year mein, mai aya tha bombay 1978, mujhe yaad hai aur Tardeo mai 'Ganga Jamuna' theater (Talkies) thi abb hai ki nahi malum nahi, to mai ek dost se request kiya, yaar paise nahi hai jara don picture dekhna chahata hu, bole chalo sath mai chalte hai, aur mai gaya dekhne, toh Amitabh Bachchan sahab aur Zeenat Aman ji ka ye jo gaana film kiya gaya tha, film iss kamal thi aur dono superstar ho to film to lajawab hona hi tha.”

(I’ve gone into a flashback. The year this film, Don, was released was the same year I came to Bombay 1978. I still remember there was a theater called Ganga Jamuna in Tardeo; I don't know if it still exists or not. I requested a friend, 'Buddy, I don’t have any money, but I really want to watch Don.' He said, 'Come on, let’s go together.' So I went to watch it. The way this song featuring Amitabh Bachchan sir and Zeenat Aman ji was filmed was simply amazing. The film itself was outstanding, and when you have two superstars like them, the film is bound to be spectacular.)

He further reflected on how life came full circle most suddenly and added, “Abb mujhe kya malum ki mai jis Don picture ko mumbai aake dekh raha hu aisa bhi din ayega ki dusra don banega aur usmai mujhe bhi same gaana gaane ka mauka milega, ye bhi kamal ki baat hai, uparwala screenplay kya banata hai, aaya hi tha to vaha se upar wala keh raha hoga, tu struggle karne aya hai, picture jo dekh raha ahi na, picture banegi Don 2 aur tu gayega usmai, aur vahi hua.”

(How could I have known back then that the film Don I was watching after arriving in Mumbai would one day be remade, and that I would get the opportunity to sing the same song in it? That's truly remarkable. The way God writes the screenplay of life is amazing. When I had just arrived, perhaps the Almighty was saying, 'You've come here to struggle, but the film you're watching right now will one day become Don 2, and you will sing in it.' And that's exactly what happened.)

Joining the nostalgic celebration, host Aditya Narayan paid tribute to the iconic film and its timeless music, saying, “Zeenat ji ki Don ek aisi film hai jo har cinema lover ke zehen mai start to end chapi hui hai, it's one of the most iconic films with one of the best soundtracks, ek baar Don films ke lie zordar taliya ho jaye.”

(Zeenat Aman’s Don is a film that is etched in the minds of cinema lovers from beginning to end. It is one of the most iconic films ever made, with one of the greatest soundtracks. Let's have a huge round of applause for the Don films!)

--IANS

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