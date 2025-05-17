From Washington to Tokyo, Moscow to Jo'burg: Indian MPs set to expose Pakistan on terrorism (2nd ld)

New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) In a massive diplomatic push, the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to dispatch delegations comprising of Members of Parliament (MPs) from several political parties to key world capitals to expose Pakistan's hand in the heinous April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and build wider global support against cross-border terrorism.

Sources say that at least six groups, each comprising five MPs, will be formed who will be presenting New Delhi's evidence against Islamabad and India's post-Pahalgam Operation Sindoor to various foreign governments and institutions while travelling to various countries from May 22 to June 1.

The multi-party delegation is expected to include several big names from the BJP-led government and the Opposition parties.

Sources said that Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde, DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Working President Supriya Sule, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and JD(U) leader Sanjay Jha will be heading the delegations to several countries, including to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, South Africa, Egypt, United States and Japan.

Many other MPs, including BJP's Anurag Thakur, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Tejasvi Surya, TDP's Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari and Asaduddin Owaisi are also expected to be part of the touring delegations.

Sources say the move to send the delegation of MPs comes amid increasing attempts by Pakistan — and notably, remarks from US President Donald Trump — to internationalise the Kashmir issue, which India insists remains a bilateral matter.

The initiative marks the first time the Modi government has deployed elected representatives from across the political spectrum as diplomatic envoys to counter Pakistan’s propaganda on a global stage.

The focus will be two-fold: To brief nations on the devastating Pahalgam attack in which 26 people were killed, and to clarify that India's 'Operation Sindoor' specifically targetted terror infrastructure — not civilians — within Pakistan-occupied regions.

“The aim is to break the narrative being spun by Pakistan and its sympathisers,” said a senior official involved in the planning.

The Ministry of External Affairs, in collaboration with Intelligence and Defence agencies, is also preparing detailed dossiers and talking points.

The Indian embassies in respective countries will amplify the MPs’ efforts by coordinating meetings and providing strategic ground support.

The MPs are expected to spotlight how Pakistan has, for decades, used terror as a state policy to destabilise India, citing specific Intelligence on terror camps, recruitment networks, and evidence of ISI involvement.

The delegations will also underscore how Pakistan’s retaliatory actions after 'Operation Sindoor' only further confirm its active role in sheltering and promoting terror groups.

The global diplomatic blitz is aimed not just at isolating Pakistan diplomatically, but also at strengthening India’s position ahead of key international forums and bilateral engagements.

