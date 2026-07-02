From production to manufacturing, India and Japan work on bolstering defence cooperation during Takaichi's visit

New Delhi, July 2 (IANS) From designing to production and manufacturing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi discussed several defence related issues in detail during their meeting at the Hyderabad House in Delhi on Thursday. Both leaders agreed that the two sides could look at cooperation in various areas, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said, while terming defence as a "growing area of cooperation" between New Delhi and Tokyo.

Addressing a special media briefing on the Japanese PM's visit to India on Thursday, Misri stated that PM Modi suggested that defence cooperation could span the entire spectrum, from designing to production and manufacturing. He said that India looks forward to India-Japan 2+2 Foreign and Defence Ministerial Meeting set to be held in Tokyo at a mutually convenient date.

"We obviously welcome the evolution of Japanese postures in so far as defence exports is concerned. There has been a considerable and from our perspective, positive evolution on this issue. And today, there was discussion between the two leaders on defence related issues as well and there was agreement that we could look at cooperation in multiple areas.

"In fact, Prime Minister Modi suggested that this cooperation could span the entire spectrum from designing to production, manufacturing. In so far as specific platforms are concerned, you would have noticed the leaders marking the progress on the major project that is underway right now between the two countries, which is the UNICORN project, which is a naval radio antenna-related project," said Foreign Secretary Misri.

"In addition, there was reference to cooperation across land, air, naval systems, unmanned vehicles, and systems of various kinds. There was a recognition of the increasing tempo of exercises that are being conducted by the forces of the two countries. We have, of course, conducted naval exercises for a long period of time, but increasingly now, and in some cases for the first time ever, there are land exercises and so army exercises and air force exercises as well that are being conducted. Prime Minister Takaichi made specific mention of the need to bolster institutional cooperation in this area. In that context, the two-plus-two mechanism, which brings the foreign and defence ministers of the two countries together on the same platform, was referenced by her. We look forward to the next meeting of that platform in Tokyo at a mutually convenient date. So, this is clearly a growing area of cooperation between the two countries," he added.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi announced that India and Japan have signed an agreement on the first co-development project in the defence sector.

Addressing a joint press meet with Takaichi following their meeting at Hyderabad House here, PM Modi stated that her visit starts a new chapter in the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership.

"The convergence of Japan’s precision technology and India’s software capabilities will give fresh momentum and strength to the global development of AI. In the field of defence, today we signed an agreement on the first co-development project between India and Japan," he said.

Extending a warm welcome to his Japanese counterpart, PM Modi said: "Your Excellency and my younger sister, Prime Minister Takaichi Ji, I am delighted to welcome PM Takaichi on her first visit to India for the India–Japan Annual Summit. Prime Minister Takaichi is Japan’s first female Prime Minister and a visionary as well as popular leader. She comes from Japan's Nara Prefecture, which is a major centre of the shared Buddhist heritage of India and Japan."

"Just a few days ago, at the G7 Summit, I had said that in today's atmosphere of global upheaval, mutual trust is our greatest strategic asset. I am proud that the India-Japan partnership stands tall on this touchstone," he added.

Takaichi arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday evening, kicking off a three-day official visit, the first to India after assuming office.

--IANS

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