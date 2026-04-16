Bengal will turn from ‘crime capital’ to ‘cultural capital’ after BJP comes to power: CM Yogi ​

Kolkata, April 16 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Thursday that from the current status of the “national crime capital”, West Bengal will be reformed and converted into the “national cultural capital” if the BJP comes to power in the state following the forthcoming elections.

He stated that no other political force, whether Trinamool Congress, the Left Front, or the Congress, would be able to match a “double-engineered government” of the BJP in West Bengal. ​

According to him, only a BJP government would be able to drive out illegal infiltrators from the state and ensure the safety of women.​

Addressing a campaign rally in Bolpur, Birbhum district, Adityanath said that the conditions of farmers in West Bengal had worsened over the last 15 years of Trinamool Congress rule. ​

He claimed that agricultural production had declined and farmers were not receiving fair prices for their produce. ​

He contrasted this with Uttar Pradesh, where he said agricultural output had improved significantly in recent years.​

He further alleged that the appeasement politics pursued by the ruling Trinamool Congress had reached its peak. ​

He remarked that when Hindus were killed in neighbouring Bangladesh, the Trinamool Congress, the Left Front, and the Congress remained silent, while the BJP spearheaded movements on such issues.​

Adityanath also said that if the BJP came to power in West Bengal, illegal infiltration would be stopped, and existing infiltrators would be identified and deported.​

“These intruders are not only occupying your land, but they are also occupying your rights. Trinamool Congress is nurturing them. If the BJP comes to power in the state, the central government’s money will be spent on the people of West Bengal. It will not be spent on intruders,” he added.

--IANS

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