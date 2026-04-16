April 16, 2026 6:55 PM हिंदी

Bengal will turn from ‘crime capital’ to ‘cultural capital’ after BJP comes to power: CM Yogi ​

Birbhum: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses a rally in support of BJP candidates ahead of West Bengal Assembly elections in Rampurhat of Birbhum district on Thursday, April 16, 2026. (Photo: IANS/X/@myogiadityanath)

Kolkata, April 16 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Thursday that from the current status of the “national crime capital”, West Bengal will be reformed and converted into the “national cultural capital” if the BJP comes to power in the state following the forthcoming elections.

He stated that no other political force, whether Trinamool Congress, the Left Front, or the Congress, would be able to match a “double-engineered government” of the BJP in West Bengal. ​

According to him, only a BJP government would be able to drive out illegal infiltrators from the state and ensure the safety of women.​

Addressing a campaign rally in Bolpur, Birbhum district, Adityanath said that the conditions of farmers in West Bengal had worsened over the last 15 years of Trinamool Congress rule. ​

He claimed that agricultural production had declined and farmers were not receiving fair prices for their produce. ​

He contrasted this with Uttar Pradesh, where he said agricultural output had improved significantly in recent years.​

He further alleged that the appeasement politics pursued by the ruling Trinamool Congress had reached its peak. ​

He remarked that when Hindus were killed in neighbouring Bangladesh, the Trinamool Congress, the Left Front, and the Congress remained silent, while the BJP spearheaded movements on such issues.​

Adityanath also said that if the BJP came to power in West Bengal, illegal infiltration would be stopped, and existing infiltrators would be identified and deported.​

“These intruders are not only occupying your land, but they are also occupying your rights. Trinamool Congress is nurturing them. If the BJP comes to power in the state, the central government’s money will be spent on the people of West Bengal. It will not be spent on intruders,” he added.

--IANS

src/dan

LATEST NEWS

30 pc of material across products in 2025 came from recycled content: Apple

Record 30 pc of material across products in 2025 came from recycled content: Apple

IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant is getting himself out, says Navjot Sidhu as LSG captain falters again

IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant is getting himself out, says Navjot Sidhu as LSG captain falters again

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj calls delimitation as 'path towards women's reservation'

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj calls delimitation as 'path towards women's reservation'

India expanding energy roadmap with focus on innovation, industry collaboration: Minister

India expanding energy roadmap with focus on innovation, industry collaboration: Minister

India’s renewable push seen as template amid global energy disruptions

India’s renewable push seen as template amid global energy disruptions

Timothee Chalamet recollects getting ‘deeply emotional’ on completing ‘Dune: Part Three’ filming

Timothee Chalamet recollects getting ‘deeply emotional’ on completing ‘Dune: Part Three’ filming

Pakistan: Private schools neglect scholarship quota for low-income students (File image)

Pakistan: Private schools neglect scholarship quota for low-income students

Injury sidelines Liverpool’s Hugo for FIFA World Cup and remainder of season (Credit: Hugo Ekitike instagram)

Injury sidelines Liverpool’s Hugo for FIFA World Cup and remainder of season

IOC Prez Coventry urges policymakers to protect the autonomy and neutrality of sports at EU Sport Forum

IOC Prez Coventry urges policymakers to protect the autonomy and neutrality of sports at EU Sport Forum

'Rara Dheevara' from Nikhil Siddhartha's 'Swayambhu' released (Photo Credit: IANS/PR)

'Rara Dheevara' from Nikhil Siddhartha's 'Swayambhu' released