From mud huts to concrete homes: PM-JANMAN scheme transforms lives of Baiga Tribe

Bhopal, April 7 (IANS) The PM-JANMAN Awas Yojana launched by the government of India in November 2023, has brought decisive change in the lives of Baiga, Sahariya, and Bharia tribal communities, centered in remote areas of Shahdol district, by providing them with permanent and concrete houses.

Their dreams of moving away from mud houses into concrete buildings are no longer a dream, it’s a reality for hundreds of tribal families.

The PM-JANMAN scheme, providing housing to Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs), has benefitted thousands of tribal families in the region to date.

Besides providing the community with safe and comfortable housing, the scheme has also done a great deal in improving the living standard of tribal families.

In Pakariya village, members of the Baiga tribe have experienced a profound transformation in their lives after joining the scheme.

Previously, these families were forced to live in fragile mud houses and faced severe hardships during every monsoon season; they now have found relief from these persistent problems.

Gaukaran Baiga, a beneficiary of the scheme, told IANS that he received financial assistance of ₹200,000 under the scheme, which he utilised to construct a permanent, concrete house.

He expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the transformative scheme.

Vishwanath Baiga, another beneficiary, recounted the hardships of a mud house and thanked the Centre for welfare measures.

Vishwanath's daughter, Lakshmi Baiga, remarked that when they lived in the makeshift house, rainwater would leak through the roof during the monsoon season, soaking her books and notebooks and adversely affecting her studies.

However, she now feels a sense of joy and relief since moving into a concrete house. She extended gratitude to PM Modi.

Another beneficiary, Chandrika Baiga, stated that he learned about the scheme through the Gram Panchayat Secretary. After completing the necessary formalities, he received ₹200,000 under the scheme, which he utilised to construct his pacca house.

Another beneficiary, Tejbali Baiga, recounted severe hardships he endured while living in a kuccha house, particularly during the monsoon season.

Deepak Patel, the Block Coordinator for PM-JANMAN and Awaas Gramin in the Budhar Janpad Panchayat of Shahdol district, stated that the PM-JANMAN Awaas Yojana’s primary objective was to fulfil the dream of providing tribal families with a concrete house.

The Block Coordinator further explained that 2,086 beneficiaries within the Budhar Janpad area of ​​the district have been enrolled, of which 1,752 beneficiaries are currently residing in their own permanent houses, while the homes of the remaining beneficiaries are under construction.

He informed that the tribal communities, including Baiga, Sahariya, and Bharia tribes, were picked on a priority basis for the scheme. The Budhar region of Shahdol district is home to the largest population of the Baiga tribe.

Notably, the PM-JANMAN scheme focuses on 11 critical interventions through 9 Ministries and is aimed to improve socio-economic conditions of the PVTGs by saturating PVTG households and habitations with basic facilities such as safe housing, clean drinking water and sanitation, improved access to education, health and nutrition, electricity, road and telecom connectivity, and sustainable livelihood opportunities.

--IANS

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