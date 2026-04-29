April 29, 2026 5:55 PM हिंदी

From Maa Ganga’s blessings to modern highways: PM Modi’s development revolution in UP

From Maa Ganga’s blessings to modern highways: PM Modi’s development revolution in UP

New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again demonstrated his visionary leadership with the inauguration of the ‘transformative’ Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh. Spanning nearly 600 kilometres, this access-controlled greenfield corridor is not merely a road — it is a symbol of India’s accelerating march towards progress under his stewardship.

Addressing the gathering in Hardoi on Wednesday, PM Modi invoked the sacred presence of ‘Maa Ganga’, blending spirituality with modern development. Expressway is both a physical and symbolic blessing, he asserted. In fact, it, according to him, links ancient heritage with cutting-edge infrastructure. Observers say that PM Modi in fact reflected a deep understanding of India’s cultural ethos while highlighting, at the same time, the necessity of modernisation.

It goes without saying that under PM Modi’s leadership, infrastructure development has reached unprecedented speed and scale. What is remarkable is that such a massive project has been completed in under five years. This is something that stands as a testament to his government’s efficiency and commitment, say analysts. This pace defines the “new India”—decisive, ambitious, and future-ready.

There is no doubt that the Ganga Expressway is poised to revolutionise connectivity across Uttar Pradesh, linking the commercial hubs of western regions with the agricultural heartlands of central areas and the culturally rich eastern districts. This seamless connectivity is in fact aimed to unlock immense economic potential. The benefit will also be for farmers who have long struggled with access to markets.

According to experts, improved logistics and reduced travel time will directly contribute to increasing agricultural income. Everybody knows that increasing agricultural income is a key priority of PM Modi.

The expressway will also be of great use for other areas beyond agriculture. It is set to catalyse industrial growth. With planned industrial corridors along its route, sectors such as pharmaceuticals, textiles, leather, and handicrafts are expected to flourish. Undoubtedly, Mudra Yojana and One District One Product (ODOP) are empowering the entrepreneurs. This fact was stressed by the PM. Enhanced connectivity will allow these businesses to grow and reach global markets, he stressed.

Uttar Pradesh’s remarkable transformation from a state once labelled backward into a rising economic powerhouse was also underlined by the PM in his speech. With ambitions of becoming a trillion-dollar economy, UP is now attracting major investments. The state is also emerging as a manufacturing hub. India’s status as the world’s second-largest mobile manufacturer—significantly driven by UP—illustrates this shift, say analysts.

In what is being viewed as another significant point is that PM Modi linked economic progress with national security. In this context, he spotlighted the state’s role in Defence manufacturing, including the production of advanced systems like BrahMos missiles. He asserted that industrial growth in UP is strengthening India strategically on the global stage.

Equally significant is the expansion of connectivity infrastructure beyond roads. From just a handful of airports to over 20 operational ones, including international hubs, Uttar Pradesh is now better connected than ever. The proximity of the Noida International Airport to the expressway further enhances its strategic importance.

Significantly, PM Modi placed the Ganga Expressway within the broader vision of a 'Viksit Bharat.' According to political observers, PM Modi’s confidence in the people of Uttar Pradesh reflects his governance philosophy—empowering citizens to transform opportunities into prosperity.

--IANS

brt/rad

LATEST NEWS

It’s a dream come true in many ways, says Issy Wong after T20 WC selection for England (Credit: Issy Wong/Instagram)

It’s a dream come true in many ways, says Issy Wong after T20 WC selection for England

'IPL is always exciting, and it's just beginning of this season', says Kiran More

'IPL is always exciting, and it's just beginning of this season', says Kiran More

Karisma Kapoor reflects on her dance journey on India’s Best Dancer Season 5

Karisma Kapoor reflects on her dance journey on India’s Best Dancer Season 5

Sikkim: 17 footballers call match with PM Modi an unforgettable experience

Sikkim: 17 footballers call match with PM Modi an unforgettable experience (Lead)

India must reinforce maritime security in IOR amid regional tensions: Report (File image)

India must reinforce maritime security in IOR amid regional tensions: Report

Raj Kundra explicit content case: Actor and businessman asks for granting discharge, if court finds him innocent

Raj Kundra explicit content case: Actor and businessman asks for granting discharge, if court finds him innocent

India's sex ratio improves, govt unveils gender-disaggregated data to boost policy outcome

India's sex ratio improves, govt unveils gender-disaggregated data to boost policy outcome

IPL 2026: A 15-year-old smacks one of Australia's best pacers, exciting time for Indian cricket, says Irfan Pathan on Rajasthan Royals' Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

IPL 2026: A 15-year-old smacks one of Australia's best pacers, exciting time for Indian cricket, says Irfan Pathan

92 pc monsoon forecast, 35 pc deficit risk cloud FY27 farm outlook

92 pc monsoon forecast, 35 pc deficit risk cloud FY27 farm outlook

Fatima Sana Shaikh reveals her perfect travel partner, shares secret to keep her happy

Fatima Sana Shaikh reveals her perfect travel partner, shares secret to keep her happy