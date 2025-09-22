September 22, 2025 7:58 PM हिंदी

From 'Bandit Queen' to 'Jolly LLB 3' Gajraj Rao showers praises on co-star Seema Biswas

Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) Veteran actor Gajraj Rao, who recently appeared in Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's legal comedy, "Jolly LLB 3" is all praises for his co-star Seema Biswas, someone he has been inspired by for a very long time.

The 'Badhaai Ho' actor revealed that he first saw Seema on the stage in Delhi and was completely in awe of her performance.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Gajraj wrote, "About 35 years ago, I saw Seema Biswas for the first time on the Delhi stage as part of the NSD Repertory company in play after play, her stage presence was electrifying. I was just a rookie theatre actor then and watching stalwarts like Seema Biswas, Govind Namdev, Himani Shivpuri, and Srivallabh Vyas perform live was always a deeply moving experience. Actors of her league don't just perform; they create masterclasses for generations to learn from through both their stage and cinema work."

Later, he ended up getting his acting break with a small role in Shekhar Kapur's "Bandit Queen", which had Seema in the lead.

"Cut to 1992-93: I got my first film break in a small but significant role in Bandit Queen, where I had the opportunity to act alongside Seema ji that Shekhar Kapur film became a milestone in my journey. And now in 2024, another Kapoor another maverick filmmaker chose me for Jolly LLB 3. Once again, I was reunited with Seema Ji. And what an enriching experience it was with just a glance, she can create a moment. Without uttering a single line, she delivers a monologue through her eyes alone," he added.

Now, years later, Gajraj got another opportunity to work with Seema in "Jolly LLB 3 ", in which he essays the role of Haribhai Khaitan, with Seema playing Janki Rajaram Solanki.

"To all the actors who believe performance happens only with lengthy dialogues - please watch this film, especially for Seema Ji's work. She is in a league of her own. I've already seen Jolly LLB 3 three times in the past few days and each time I've seen left mesmerized by Seema Ji's Valcanic performance. It's a true masterclass.

