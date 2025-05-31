French Open: Kasatkina ends Badosa’s run in gritty straight sets win

Paris, May 31 (IANS) Despite her trademark resilience and emotional firepower, Paula Badosa’s Roland Garros 2025 campaign came to a heartbreaking end in the third round, as she fell 6-1, 7-5 to a tactically astute and unflinching Daria Kasatkina.

The one-hour-and-34-minute contest on Court Simonne-Mathieu was a test of physical limits, mental resolve, and strategic depth, and Kasatkina emerged as the player with just enough clarity in all three departments.

From the opening exchanges, it was evident something was amiss with the Spaniard. “I’m cramping from the first game,” she confided to her coach, Pol Toledo, during an early changeover, visibly struggling. Even a mid-set supplement couldn’t revive her movement or rhythm. Kasatkina, sensing vulnerability, pounced.

The Russian raced ahead with ruthless efficiency, breaking twice in the first 20 minutes and storming to a 5-0 lead. Her deep returns, varied angles, and consistent depth left Badosa scrambling and erratic.

The first set ended in just over half an hour, with Badosa committing 17 unforced errors — a testament to both her compromised physical state and Kasatkina’s unrelenting game plan.

The second set, however, witnessed a flicker of the fighting spirit that has long defined Badosa’s career. With little left to protect and everything to fight for, the Spaniard unleashed her forehand with more authority and began stepping inside the baseline.

The turning point seemed near when she finally converted her seventh break point in a mammoth eighth game that lasted over 10 minutes. Her primal roar after that game wasn’t just a celebration — it was defiance, a raw reminder of the grit buried under the fatigue.

But Kasatkina, ranked World No. 17, didn’t blink. A brief rain delay added another layer of suspense, but the Russian returned just as composed, her counter-punching and court coverage stifling every Badosa attempt to swing the momentum further.

Serving to stay in the match at 5-6, Badosa faltered. A mistimed drop shot, a double fault, and a second serve that sat up for Kasatkina sealed her fate.

