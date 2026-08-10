Freida Pinto urges support for friend affected by devastating Okanagan wildfires

Mumbai, Aug 10 (IANS) Hollywood-based Indian actress Freida Pinto has expressed shock over the devastating Okanagan wildfires in British Columbia, highlighting the plight of her friend Carmen Spagnola, who has lost her farm and animals in the disaster.

Freida took to Instagram, where she posted a note which read: “The Okanagan wildfires in BC are devastating. So many are displaced and have lost everything. Among them is Carmen Spagnola who has given me so much peace over the years.”

“Do check out her insta page @carmenspagnola and scroll to the videos before the wildfires. Her farm and sweet animals will give you so much joy. If you feel inclined her friends have also set up a go fund me for her. Her rebuild is not going to be easy but her strength through it all is remarkable,” Pinto wrote.

She captioned the post: “Thank you to my community for taking the time to read. Much love.”

The 41-year-old actress gained stardom with her film debut in the drama Slumdog Millionaire in 2008. She was then seen in 2010’s Miral, Trishna, and Desert Dancer.

She also saw success with the science fiction film Rise of the Planet of the Apes, and the epic fantasy action film Immortals, You Will Meet a Tall Dark Stranger, Love Sonia, Hillbilly Elegy and Mr. Malcolm's List.

She also starred in the Showtime miniseries Guerrilla, and had a recurring role in the series The Path.

Pinto became engaged to photographer Cory Tran in November 2019, and they married in 2020.

She will next be seen in Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender, an upcoming American animated fantasy film directed by Lauren Montgomery.

It is a continuation of Nickelodeon's Avatar: The Last Airbender. The film stars the voices of Eric Nam, Dave Bautista, Jessica Matten, Román Zaragoza, Dionne Quan, Taika Waititi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Ronny Chieng, Ken Jeong, Dee Bradley Baker, Steven Yeun, Freida Pinto, and Ke Huy Quan.

The story follows Team Avatar as they discover Tagah, a surviving airbender, and join him in searching for an airbending staff to bring back the Air Nomads.

--IANS

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