Freiburg beat Celta Vigo in Europa League quarterfinal first leg

Freiburg im Breisgau, April 10 (IANS) SC Freiburg took control of their UEFA Europa League quarterfinal against Celta Vigo with a 3-0 first-leg home win, leaving Julian Schuster's side well placed before the return in Vigo.

In the club's first European quarterfinal, Freiburg set the tone immediately. The home side pinned the visitors back in the opening stages and turned that pressure into a deserved lead after 10 minutes.

Vincenzo Grifo created room near the left edge of the box and bent a shot into the right corner. The effort took a deflection, but Vigo goalkeeper Radu had no chance as Freiburg's start paid off, reports Xinhua.

The hosts kept control rather than retreating. Their counter-pressing shut down the Spanish side's transition threat and helped produce the second goal in the 32nd minute.

Philipp Treu won the ball near Vigo's penalty area and Igor Matanovic kept his composure, squaring for Niklas Beste, who had the simple task of finishing from close range.

Freiburg nearly extended the margin again soon after. Johan Manzambi drove in from the right and struck the right post, leaving the score at 2-0 at halftime.

Claudio Giraldez responded with a double substitution at the start of the second half, but the visitors still struggled to change the flow of the game. Freiburg remained in charge, even if clear chances were harder to come by for a spell.

Yuito Suzuki threatened to break through, while Celta Vigo finally fashioned an opening in the 70th minute when former Leverkusen player Borja Iglesias tried his luck from the edge of the area and sent his effort narrowly over.

Freiburg added a third from a corner. Beste's delivery from the left found Matthias Ginter, who won his aerial duel and headed in to make it 3-0.

Fer Lopez then missed a late chance for the visitors, while Radu denied Lucas Holer at the other end, leaving Freiburg with a commanding advantage for next week's second leg.

"We produced an incredible performance, very mature and very brave. We made good decisions, used the ball well and then the chances came. From the first minute, we were clearly the better team. We wanted the third goal because we know it will be difficult in Vigo," said Freiburg captain Grifo.

--IANS

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