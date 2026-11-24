New Delhi, Nov 24 (INS) The RBI should be mindfully aware about financial stability amid the call for a jumbo rate hike of 50 bps in December policy, a report by SBI Research said on Tuesday, adding that a rate hike of 25 bps should be enough given the inflation trajectory rather than recourse to a jumbo one that might unleash a reverse causation of capital outflows, rupee instability and, of course, growth concerns.

The month of November has been brutal with US markets and others in cohort starting to face stress on several dimensions. US housing market, the most important indicator of household vulnerability is showing signs of emerging stress emanating from multiple factors.

Mortgage debt has reached $13.3 trillion, while consumer credit interest rates remain elevated at 11.9 per cent, increasing the burden of debt servicing on households, said the SBI report.

Secondly, high borrowing costs are constraining housing affordability and demand. Thirdly, homeowner equity remains elevated at around 110 per cent of GDP, indicating substantial accumulation of housing wealth with existing homeowners.

However, this has not translated into greater housing mobility, partly due to the mortgage rate lock-in or 'golden handcuffs' effect.

“The uncertainty about the future has resulted in record net inflows of $706 million for the first fortnight of November into gold ETF, reversing net outflows of $657 million in October. This provides an eerie similarity during the earlier periods of crisis when gold and even silver prices crashed only to double in a few months' time even as equity markets remained depressed,” said the report.

The current decline in US markets is, indeed, brutal. The current market meltdown shows that the financial dip could come even as innovations fructify.

“Finally, the recent appreciation in the movements of rupee value along with dollar has underscored that exchange rate typically should act as shock amplifier for a country like India and not as a shock absorber after a threshold,” according to the report.

—IANS

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