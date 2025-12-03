Formula 1: Isack Hadjar to partner Max Verstappen as Red Bull confirms 2026 lineup

Milton Keynes, Dec 2 (IANS) Isack Hadjar will step up to Red Bull in 2026 to partner Max Verstappen, with Arvid Lindblad making his Formula 1 debut with Racing Bulls alongside Liam Lawson, the energy drinks firm's two teams have confirmed.

Red Bull and Racing Bulls were the only squads to have free seats for 2026, while Hadjar has long been projected to replace Yuki Tsunoda at Red Bull alongside four-time World Champion Verstappen after a great rookie season.

Hadjar has gained points in 10 Grands Prix this season, including a spectacular debut podium performance at the Dutch Grand Prix.

Laurent Mekies, CEO and Team Principal of Oracle Red Bull Racing, said: “Yuki has raced in Red Bull colours for seven years now, and I have had the pleasure of working with him at both Red Bull teams. Through his five seasons so far in Formula One, Yuki has matured into a complete racer, good over a single lap on Saturday and capable of exceptional starts and excellent race craft on Sunday.

“Everyone in the sport would agree it is impossible not to like Yuki; his personality is infectious, and he has become a very special part of the Red Bull family. On behalf of everyone at Red Bull, I thank him for what he has contributed so far, and we know he will provide invaluable support to the 2026 projects moving forward. As for Isack, in his first F1 season, he has displayed great maturity and proved to be a quick learner.

“Most importantly, he has demonstrated the raw speed that is the number one requirement in this sport. We believe Isack can thrive alongside Max and produce the magic on track! 2026 will be a huge challenge for the Team and for Red Bull Ford Powertrains. These are exciting times, and I am looking forward to seeing what we can do together,” he said.

Red Bull youngster Lindblad emerged as a prospect for promotion to Formula 1 with Racing Bulls after delivering several solid races in feeder series F2 and excelling when driving a Red Bull in Free Practice 1 excursions at Silverstone and in Mexico.

That left Tsunoda and Lawson to fight for the remaining slot at Racing Bulls, with the latter coming out on top to secure a second full year with the team – Lawson having replaced Daniel Ricciardo at the club midway through 2024. Tsunoda will stay in the family as a reserve driver for both Red Bull and Racing Bulls in 2026, even though he loses his spot on the grid.

Isack Hadjar said: “I’m so grateful to Oracle Red Bull Racing for giving me the opportunity and trust to race at the highest level of Formula One. After all the hard work I have put in since joining the Junior Team, it’s such a great reward. I’ve had many ups and downs throughout my career, and they kept believing and pushing me.

“This year with Visa Cash App Racing Bulls has been absolutely amazing, I’ve learnt a lot and secured a maiden podium. I feel I’m much better as a racing driver and a person, due to the Team‘s support and preparation. I feel ready to go to Oracle Red Bull Racing, and I am happy and proud that they feel the same. It’s an awesome move to work with the best, and learn from Max is something I can’t wait for. “

--IANS

hs/bsk/