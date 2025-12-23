Formula 1 2025 Season turns out to be pivotal year for Indian motorsport

New Delhi, Dec 23 (IANS) Formula 1 has experienced a remarkable rise in popularity across the subcontinent, with India's fanbase expanding to 78.8 million. This significant growth coincides with a season marked by outstanding performances, including Kush Maini’s resilient win in Monaco and Arvid Lindblad’s rapid ascent to the F1 grid. The Drivers’ Championship battle was intensely close, culminating in a final that kept everyone on the edge of their seats. As the world celebrates Lando Norris’s dramatic victory in the most competitive season finale in 15 years, the Indian motorsport community looks forward with renewed optimism.

The 2025 campaign is set to be remembered as a modern classic; Lando Norris’s first championship victory marked a year where resilience was vital for many, and McLaren’s return to the summit ended a historic drought. The sport’s popularity keeps rising, with a record 6.7 million fans attending races globally.

The Indian market's link to F1 is more robust than ever. Record-breaking viewership confirms India’s vital role in the sport’s worldwide strategy. This growth is supported by extending FanCode’s exclusive broadcast deal through 2028, allowing Indian fans to stay connected to the action as local drivers gear up for the 2026 world stage.

The 2025 season has not only provided exciting on-track moments but also set the stage for a renewed presence of Indian talent on the global grid in 2026. Despite facing mechanical issues throughout the season, Kush Maini played a key role in helping Invicta Racing win the Constructors’ title in Formula 2, highlighted by a notable Sprint race victory at the renowned Monaco GP. Following a strong showing during post-season testing for Alpine, Kush Maini is now eager to make a mark with his new team, ART Grand Prix, as he aims to reach the top of the sport.

Meanwhile, Arvid Lindblad, a prodigy of the Red Bull Junior Team who proudly claims Indian roots, has been promoted to the Racing Bulls team. His 2025 season showcased impressive speed and racecraft, attracting attention. His debut on the F1 grid in 2026 is a major milestone, offering Indian fans a new hero to support as he faces the top competitors under the innovative new rules.

Formula 1 has become the world's most popular sport, with a fanbase 11.4% larger than the NBA, the second-largest sport. It has also maintained its position as the fastest-growing global sports league on social media for five consecutive years, generating over 2.3 billion engagements across F1's social platforms. This makes F1 the most engaged tier 1 rights holder, surpassing the NBA, UEFA Champions League, NFL, and Premier League.

Off the track, F1 The Movie achieved remarkable success at the box office, becoming the highest-grossing Apple film and the most successful sports movie ever. It grossed over $630 million worldwide and was screened on more than 44,000 screens across 78 markets outside the US and Canada. This contributed to expanding their young fanbase, with 43% of fans being under 35 years old year.

As the sport prepares for the upcoming 2026 regulations, which include sustainable fuels and new power units, a new era is on the horizon. With Audi and Cadillac entering the grid and drivers like Lindblad and Maini embodying the tricolour’s spirit, the next chapter of Formula 1 is set to be highly exciting for Indian fans.

