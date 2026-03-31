Former Suriname Prez Chandrikapersad Santokhi passes away; PM Modi expresses grief

Paramaribo, March 31 (IANS) Chandrikapersad Santokhi, former President of Suriname, has passed away at the age of 67, local media reported on Tuesday (Indian time). The cause of his death was not immediately disclosed.

Santokhi, who served as President from 2020 to 2025, was also the leader of the Progressive Reform Party and had earlier held the position of justice minister in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled his demise, recalling their personal rapport and Santokhi's role in strengthening bilateral ties between India and Suriname.

"Deeply shocked and saddened by the sudden demise of my friend and the former President of Suriname, Mr. Chandrikapersad Santokhi Ji. This is not only an irreparable loss to Suriname but also to the global Indian diaspora," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Reflecting on their interactions, the Prime Minister added, "I fondly recall my many meetings with him. His tireless service for Suriname and his efforts in strengthening India-Suriname relations were clearly reflected in our interactions. He had a special fondness for Indian culture. He won several hearts when he took oath in Sanskrit."

"I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family and the people of Suriname in this hour of grief. Om Shanti," he added.

The Prime Minister also shared photographs from his previous meetings with the late leader.

Born in Lelydorp in the Wanica district of Suriname, Santokhi hailed from an Indo-Surinamese Hindu family and was the youngest among nine siblings. His grandparents had migrated from Bihar as indentured labourers in the 19th century.

His father worked at the harbour in Paramaribo, while his mother was employed as a shop assistant. Owing to his early career in law enforcement, he earned the nickname 'Sheriff'.

As a leader of Indian origin in a country where nearly 27 per cent of the population traces its roots to Indian indentured labourers, Santokhi played a key role in deepening ties with India across sectors such as trade, energy and culture.

He was conferred the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman and had also attended the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas as a chief guest.

Of Indo-Surinamese heritage, Santokhi's oath-taking ceremony in 2020, delivered in Sanskrit -- a first for a Surinamese President -- symbolised the strong cultural connection with India and celebrated the country's significant Indian-origin population descended from 19th-century indentured labourers.

--IANS

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