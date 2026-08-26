Former SA captain Elgar to retire from all forms of cricket at end of 2026 season

London, Aug 26 (IANS) Former South Africa captain Dean Elgar announced on Wednesday that he will retire from all forms of professional cricket at the end of the ongoing 2026 season, and bring the curtain down on a decorated career spanning over two decades.

Elgar, 39, amassed 5347 runs for South Africa at an average of 37.92 in 86 Tests, including hitting 14 hundreds and a best score of 199 against Bangladesh in 2017. He also captained the Proteas 18 times, including in his final Test against India at Cape Town in January 2024, when Temba Bavuma was injured.

Elgar cited family priorities as the primary reason behind his decision to walk away from the game. “I feel it’s the right time for me now. I’m not getting any younger, 39 years old, and I’ve got a lot of things going on back home with regards to a young but growing-up-very-quickly family.

“It’s the right time for me now to be present at home and be there for my partner and my kids. It’s been a great journey so far. It’s not done yet, but at the end of the season, I will be retiring. I was fortunate enough to represent my country for twelve years and then had the responsibility of captaining (South Africa) - that’s one of the proudest moments of my career.

“If you look back at the journey of where I have come from, I don’t think many people would have given me a lot of hope of having a career (in cricket), let alone one that spans over two decades,” Elgar said in a statement by Essex.

Elgar, who captained South Africa in the 2006 Under-19 World Cup, has spent his post-international years representing Essex in the English County Championship, as a replacement for Alastair Cook, who retired in 2023. “There’s been a lot of proud moments during my time. Obviously, beating England at Lord’s as captain is one of them. That stands out quite profoundly, purely the way we played cricket and the style and brand in which we played it.

“The transition phase: we started as seventh in the World Rankings when I took over, and when I ended, we were second. When I joined Essex, I felt the pressure of having to replace Sir Alastair (Cook), but I knew that I needed to bring my own style of cricket.

“I’ve always had pride in my performances and, naturally, I play this game to win. Personal performances have never been something I’ve focused on. Every moment I’ve had on the park with the Essex boys, when we’ve won and had successes, has been an awesome highlight for me during my time at the Club.

“Looking ahead, I’d ideally have a sabbatical from cricket. It’s been a long journey, and I’ve been on the road for quite a long time. I’ve got my kids back home, and I now feel it’s my duty to stand up and play for them. I can only picture that when I land (back home), it’s going to be all hands on deck, but being a father is something I have really enjoyed.

“I’d hope people would remember me for playing the game hard and to win, someone who always took their cap off in defeat and shook the opposition’s hands with respect. Someone who was hardworking and hungry and would bleed and break bones for the team and do anything to win,” elaborated Elgar.

Elgar’s career drew high praise from the club's Director of Cricket Chris Silverwood. “Dean’s career is defined by longevity, resilience and deep commitment to cricket. With a career spanning more than two decades, his reputation as a senior, experienced opening batter has made him an extremely important figure during his time at Essex, particularly in helping develop the Club’s younger players.

“For Essex, his time was more than simply scoring runs. We had a player with international experience at Test level, proven credentials and an old-school appetite for occupying the crease, coupled with a hunger for victory. I wish Dean nothing but the best for his retirement. It’s been an absolute pleasure to have had him in my team.”

Essex Chief Executive Officer Dan Feist also lauded Elgar’s contribution to the club both on and off the field. “Dean’s retirement marks the conclusion of a fantastic cricket career, and we are hugely grateful for the immense value he brought to Essex County Cricket Club.

“Joining us after a legendary international career, Dean stepped into a crucial role at the top of the order and delivered with the exact grit, determination, and professional excellence we knew he possessed.

“Beyond the crucial runs he scored for Essex, his leadership and willingness to mentor our younger players have left our squad in a much stronger position for the future. He has embedded himself into the fabric of Essex Cricket, and we wish him and his family the absolute best in his well-deserved retirement.”

--IANS

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