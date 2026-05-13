Former Mohun Bagan president Tutu Bose dies at 78

New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) Former Mohun Bagan football club president and one of the most influential sports administrators in Indian football passed away in Kolkata at the age of 78.

“Your legacy will always remain a part of Mohun Bagan. Rest in peace, Tutu Bose,” Mohun Bagan Super Giant shared on social media.

Swapan Sadha Bose, known popularly as Tutu Bose, was a former Rajya Sabha MP. His leadership spanned decades and coincided with some of the most transformative phases in Indian football.

West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari condoled the demise of senior sports administrator. "I am deeply saddened by the passing of Mr. Swapna Sadhan Basu (Tutu Basu), former president of Mohun Bagan Club, former Member of Parliament, and senior sports administrator," he posted on X.

"Mohun Bagan Club and Tutu Basu were complementary to each other. His extraordinary contributions to sports administration over many years will remain eternally memorable. His leadership, vision, and genuine love for sports will inspire future generations. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family, loved ones, well-wishers, and countless admirers. I pray to Almighty God for eternal peace for his departed soul," the post read.

Tutu Bose first became portfolio holder of Mohun Bagan AC in 1989–90, beginning what would become one of the longest presidential tenures in Indian club football. He also served as a member of the FIFA Club Task Force, giving Mohun Bagan and Indian football a voice in global administrative discussions.

In June 2017, he stepped down citing health reasons, marking the end of an era. But his departure was temporary. In May 2022, he was re‑elected as president, demonstrating the trust and affection the club’s members continued to place in him.

Under his leadership, Mohun Bagan remained a top contender in national tournaments, enhanced its brand value and fan engagement and preserved its identity as a heritage club while adapting to modern football

In April 2025, Tutu Bose officially retired from all positions at Mohun Bagan, calling the club “family” and requesting to step away gracefully as a new board was being formed.

--IANS

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